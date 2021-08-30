Breaking Travel News Health News Hospitality Industry News Hotels & Resorts Other People making news rebuilding travel Thailand travel news Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News

Amazing Thailand bows in wai: The Rosewood Bangkok, a COVID casualty Hotel

by Andrew J. Wood - eTN Thailand
Written by Andrew J. Wood - eTN Thailand

When the Rosewood was opened it reshaped Bangkok’s skyline. Rosewood Bangkok is a 30-story, visually stunning, vertical architectural marvel. Its contemporary form is inspired by the wai, the famous Thai gesture of greeting. The modern silhouette is a creative expression of the Thai spirit. Rich Thai culture is also emphasized by interior design elements and the exquisite water features within the luxury hotel that are a tribute to Bangkok, a city built on water.

  1. The architecturally distinctive 30-story Rosewood Bangkok Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand is among the struggling hospitality businesses badly hit by the COVID-19 pendemic.
  2. The restrictions on international travel have almost frozen the flow of tourist traffic.
  3. “Rosewood staff was informed of the closure announcement on Tuesday,” a hotel representative said, with the hotel closing Saturday. 

The representative spoke on condition of anonymity, and the hotel declined to comment further.

When opened the Rosewood Bangkok stated it was destined to establish a new design icon for the Kingdom’s capital and the world stage. Now COVID-19 killed it.

Rosewood Bangkok is an upmarket project developed by Rende Development Co., Ltd. owned by the family of Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand’s former prime minister.

“The temporary shutdown of Rosewood Bangkok is meant to re-establish a foothold amid uncertainties,” Paetongtarn “Ing” Shinawatra, Rende’s Deputy Chief Executive and daughter of Thaksin, wrote on Facebook.


The safety of all hotel staff and guests is considered a priority, she said.
Many observers worry that the hotel may be sold or rebranded following the closure. 

Marisa Sukosol Nunphakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association, called on the government to allow eateries in hotels to reopen in compliance with the order to ease restrictions on restaurants.

Fitness centers, swimming pools, and meeting rooms in hotels should also be allowed with some regulations, Marisa said.

