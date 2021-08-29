More UAE Nationals in new key Positions at Emirates Airline

Emirates today has announced several commercial leadership movements across West Asia, Africa, the GCC, and Central Asia. Six seasoned team members in leadership roles, all UAE Nationals, will help drive the airline’s commercial initiatives across key markets with a strategic focus on rebuilding its leadership position and growing its customer base as countries continue easing their restrictions. All of the new appointments are effective 1 September 2021.

Why UAE Nationals are taking over key positions at Emirates ?

Emirates is a UAE Airline based in the UAE Emirates of Dubai.

All of the movements include Emirati talent into key leadership positions, either being promoted from within the organization or through portfolio rotations, underpinning the airline’s commitment to career development and progression of its UAE Nationals.

Building Strength from within the Emirates brand

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said:

‘’Thanks to the strength of the Emirates brand, our laser focus on executing strategic customer and commercial initiatives, and rationally rebuilding our network based on tangible demand, the airline is well-positioned in the long-term to generate improved results as we navigate recovery. The movements within the commercial team that have been put in place significantly strengthen our management structure across key markets. We’re proud of the hard work and dedication that UAE Nationals appointed to these roles have demonstrated to tackle the challenges of the last 18 months, and today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to building bench strength from within.”

Emirates new VP in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Jabr Al-Azeeby has been appointed as Vice President for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Jabr has been with Emirates for 16 years, previously holding Country Manager roles in Uganda, Cyprus, Thailand, Pakistan, before taking on his most recent role as Vice President, India, and Nepal.

Emirates new VP in Pakistan

Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi has been appointed as Vice President for Pakistan. Mohammed has held several roles throughout his 18-year career with Emirates, including management posts in Kuwait, Indonesia, Syria, the UAE, and most recently he held the role as Vice President for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Emirates new VP in India and Nepal

Mohammad Sarhan, who previously held the role of Vice President for Pakistan, will become Vice President, India, and Nepal. Mohammad’s first post with Emirates came in 2009 in Cote d’Ivoire, and since then he’s held several commercial leadership roles in Vietnam, Greece, Thailand, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

Emirates new Country Manager in Iran

Rashed Alfajeer, Manager Morocco, will become Country Manager Iran. Rashed’s career with Emirates began in 2013 as part of the commercial manager training program. Rashed has taken on several roles since then, including Commercial Manager Sri Lanka, District Manager Dammam and the eastern province in KSA, as well as Country Manager Tanzania.

Emirates new Country Manager in Morocco

Khalfan Al Salami, Country Manager Sudan, will become Manager Morocco. Khalfan joined the Emirates commercial management training program in 2015, and went on to train further in Madrid before taking on a Commercial Manager role in Kuwait. Since then, he’s held the Country Manager role in Sudan.

Emirates new Country Manager in Sudan

Rashed Salah Al Ansari, will become Country Manager Sudan. Rashed has been with Emirates since 2017, holding various Commercial Support Manager roles in Singapore and Jordan.

Alain St. Ange, President of the African Tourism Board congratulated Rashed Salah Al Ansari and Khalfan Al Salami on their new positions in Morocco and Sudan. St. Ange pointed out the important role Emirates has to Emirates connecting Africa with Economies, specifically tourism with the world.