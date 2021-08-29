Have you been to the Birthplace of Lord Buddha?

Nepal is famous for mountaineering and trekking but for the less adventurous traveler there’s an abundance of beauty, wildlife and spiritual awakening that awaits you. Lumbini is the quintessential example of this. But be aware, this is a site so spiritually powerful that a great emperor renounced war and took up a life of peace; Lumbini has the power to transform. Lumbini is a UNESCO World Heritage site. There’s an energy or aura to Lumbini that’s unmistakable.

Emperor Ashoka erected what’s thought to be his first of several “Ashoka Pillars” here at the birthplace of the Buddha. Ashoka’s reign (ca 304-233 BC) is remarkable for the fact that this once very warlike King of the Mauryan Empire suddenly converted to Buddhism, renounced war, and devoted the last years of his life to teaching peace and the ways of the Buddha.

The Temple of Maya Devi at Lumbini is still the subject of excavation and archeologists continue to make new and important discoveries about the site. Next to the current temple site, the infamous Ashoka Pillar stands with an inscription that identifies this place as the birthplace of the Buddha.

In 2014 it was announced, Nepal plans to develop Lumbini, long identified as the birthplace of Lord Buddha, as a World Peace City.

Many argue that despite various attempts to convert Lumbini as the “Mecca of Buddhists”, the area is still neglected and requires billions of dollars in investment.

Many experts believe the discovery may settle the dispute over the birth date of Siddhartha Gautama, who became the Buddha.

Today Lumbini hosts many temples and monasteries which have been erected by a dozen different countries. Notable among them are the Royal Thai Buddhist Monastery, Zhong Hua Chinese Buddhist Monastery. Cambodia Monastery, the World Peace Pagoda, and of course the crown jewel, Maya Devi Temple. It’s easy to traverse the long boulevard and visit them all. There’s also a museum on-site with thousands of relics that have been unearthed in and around the Maya Devi Temple site.

Surrounded by the history and religious importance of Lumbini can be a truly spiritual thirst-quenching experience so be certain to allow yourself ample time to let it all in.

Lumbinī is a Buddhist pilgrimage site in the Rupandehi District of Lumbini Province in Nepal. It is the place where, according to Buddhist tradition, Queen Mahamayadevi gave birth to Siddhartha Gautama at around 563 BCE

How to reach Lumbini?

By air take a 30-minute flight to Siddharthanagar and a 28 km drive from there.

Bus. 10-11 hours stop for meals on the way

Private car 7-8 hours

Taking the route via Hetauda offers the option of a visit to Barsa Wildlife Reserve, Chitwan, or both en route while travel via Pokhara offers the opportunity make a stopover at Bandipur the idyllic hilltop town steeped in the Newar culture, then to Pokhara to visit Phewa Lake, view the Annapurna massif. If you have the time and want to see the maximum variety of topography and scenery in Nepal, hire a private car and make a loop journey and get it all in one trip.

Once at Lumbini there are many fine hotels offering a wide range of prices and services. It’s recommended that you book in advance for any and all of your intended destinations on the trip.

Nepal is promoted as the Fountain of Buddhism.

The author/photographer took the “loop” trip by private vehicle in 2015.