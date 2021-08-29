Airport news Car Rental News International Visitor News Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News UK News

Best European Airport Taxi rates listed from €5 to €119

by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The travel and tourism industry inEurope is recovering. There is a growing demand for airline tickets, accommodations, transport, and activities in comparison to 2020. The growth in the number of bookings for taxi rides to and from airports in Europe stands out.

Higher prices for rental cars and the lack of privacy in public transportation are obvious reasons.

  1. The Airport Taxi Report Summer 2021 ‘Taxi fares at European airports’ compares the taxi rates at the 50 busiest airports in Europe.
  2. Because the report offers travelers an insight into the average prices for an airport taxi ride to the city center, prices of pre-booked taxis are not included in the comparison. 
  3. Rental cars too expensive based on statements by frequent travelers.

Taxi rates listed from the airport to the city center

For rental car providers, 2020 was a disastrous year. Because there was hardly any demand suppliers were forced to sell a large part of their fleet. Now a year later, this is causing problems, because demand exceeds the supply. In addition, there are relatively few new cars on the market due to the global chip shortage. As a result of the scarcity of rental cars, renting a car is much more expensive than usual these days. 

Public transport is too crowded 

Even though things are slowly moving in the right direction in Europe, some people are still hesitant to move in large groups or to be close to other people. Public transport can create an unsafe feeling and is therefore still avoided by some travelers. A taxi ride is more expensive than a ride on public transportation, however (the sense of) safety wins out over costs more often than before. 

Taxis popular at European airports 

The figures speak for themselves according to Guus Wantia, owner of AirMundo, the company that did the research.

For taxi companies, the increasing demand from tourists and travelers comes at the right moment, as they partly make up for the lack of business travelers. 

How much is a taxi from the airport to the city?

European rates go from € 112 at London Stansted Airport to €5 in Antalya, Turkey.

Taxi fares at top 50 busiest airports in Europe Airport Country Taxi fare KM / Miles Price per KM 
London Stansted Airport UK € 112 (95 GBP) 63 / 39.1 € 1.78 
London Luton Airport UK € 106 (90 GBP) 55 / 34.2 € 1.93 
Milan Bergamo Airport Italy € 105 52 / 32.3 € 2.02 
London Gatwick Airport UK € 100 (85 GBP) 47 / 29.2 € 2.13 
Milan Malpensa Airport Italy € 95 50 / 31.1 € 1.90 
London Heathrow Airport UK € 82 (70 GBP) 27 / 16.8 € 3.04 
Oslo Airport Norway € 77 (800 NOK) 50 / 31.1 € 1.54 
Munich Airport Germany € 75 38 / 23.6 € 1.97 
Paris Charles de Gaulle Air. France € 58 26 / 16.2 € 2.23 
10 Stockholm Arlanda Airport Sweden € 56 (575 SEK) 42 / 26.1 € 1.33 
11 Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Netherlands € 55 17 / 10.6 € 3.24 
12 Berlin Brandenburg Airport Germany € 53 27 / 16.8 € 1.96 
13 Rome Fiumicino Airport Italy € 50 30 / 18.6 € 1.67 
14 Zurich Airport Switzerland € 47 (50 CHF) 12 / 7.5 € 3.92 
15 Brussels Airport Belgium € 45 15 / 9.3 € 3.00 
16 Helsinki Airport Finland € 45 20 / 12.4 € 2.25 
17 Copenhagen Airport Denmark € 40 (300 DKK) 10 / 6.2 € 4.00 
18 Geneva Airport Switzerland € 37 (40 CHF) 6 / 3.7 € 6.17 
19 Paris Orly Airport France € 37 18 / 11.2 € 2.06 
20 Vienna Airport Austria € 36 20 / 12.4 € 1.80 
21 Edinburgh Airport UK € 35 (30 GBP) 13 / 8.1 € 2.69 
22 Manchester Airport UK € 35 (30 GBP) 14 / 8.7 € 2.50 
23 Barcelona Airport Spain € 35 15 / 9.3 € 2.33 
24 Athens Airport Greece € 35 34 / 21.1 € 1.03 
25 Frankfurt Airport Germany € 33 12 / 7.5 € 2.75 
26 Nice Airport France € 32 7 / 4.3 € 4.57 
27 Stuttgart Airport Germany € 32 13 / 8.1 € 2.46 
28 Hamburg Airport Germany € 30 11 / 6.8 € 2.73 
29 Madrid Barajas Airport Spain € 30 17 / 10.6 € 1.76 
30 Grana Canaria Airport Spain € 30 21 / 13 € 1.43 
31 Düsseldorf Airport Germany € 28 9 / 5.6 € 3.11 
32 Dublin Airport Ireland € 27 12 / 7.5 € 2,25 
33 Moscow Domodedovo Air. Russia € 27 (2300 RUB) 45 / 28 € 0.60 
34 Porto Airport Portugal € 25 16 / 9.9 € 1.56 
35 Istanbul Airport Turkey € 25 (250 TRY) 50 / 31.1 € 0.50 
36 Istanbul Sabiha Gökcen Air. Turkey € 25 (250 TRY) 50 / 31.1 € 0.50 
37 Prague Airport Czech Rep. € 24 (600 CZK) 16 / 9.9 € 1.50 
38 Malaga Airport Spain € 23 10 / 6.2 € 2.30 
39 Moscow Sheremetyevo Air. Russia € 23 (2000 RUB) 38 / 23.6 € 0.61 
40 Alicante Airport Spain € 22 11 / 6.8 € 2.00 
41 Budapest Airport Hungary € 21 (7300 HUF) 22 / 13.7 € 0.95 
42 Palma de Mallorca Airport Spain € 20 10 / 6.2 € 2.00 
43 Moscow Vnukovo Airport Russia € 20 (1700 RUB) 30 / 18.6 € 0.67 
