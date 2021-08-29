Monster Hurricane Ida on Track for New Orleans Region

Hurricane Ida is short of a Hurricane 5 Storm excpected to hit the South East Louisiane Coast and Kentucky, USA around 2pm local time. The worst impact is expected to be about 50 miles from New Orleans. This may be the storngest storm recorded in the United States for more than 150 years People who did not evacuate should be aware of ocean title surges of 15ft, tornados in addition to 150+ mph hurricane winds

At 5 am local time, the storm was still getting stronger.

All national guard units are on the alert to assist after the storm passes.

Hospitals are already often running at capacity due to an enormous COVID-19 increase.

Currently, the wind speed is 150 mph, just 7 miles short of a category 5 storm.

Spokespersons of the hotel industry in New Orleans said hotels are prepared to keep guests safe.

Many hotels are sold out in Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana by guests from Southern Louisiana trying to escape hurricane Ida.

This is a sight no one wants to see on satellite. Ida, a Category 4 major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of now 145mph continues to approach southeastern Louisiana. This remains a serious, life-threatening situation. Stay tuned for frequent updates. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/SMs227S3CH — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 29, 2021

The storm is expected to pass directly over some chemical factories. This never happened before and is worrisome according to experts.

Hurricane Ida Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092021 600 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021 ...NOAA PLANE FINDS IDA STRONGER... ...EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IDA EXPECTED TO MAKE LANDFALL IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA LATER TODAY... Reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts. The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance aircraft data is 935 mb (27.61 in). An elevated NOAA C-MAN station at Pilot's Station East near Southwest Pass, Louisiana, recently reported a sustained wind of 82 mph (131 km/h) and a gust to 107 mph (172 km/h). Another NOAA elevated C-MAN station at Southwest Pass recently reported a sustained wind of 77 mph (124 km/h) and a wind gust of 93 mph (150 km/h). SUMMARY OF 600 AM CDT...1100 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...28.3N 89.4W ABOUT 75 MI...120 KM SSE OF GRAND ISLE LOUISIANA ABOUT 60 MI...95 KM SSW OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...150 MPH...240 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 315 DEGREES AT 15 MPH...24 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...935 MB...27.61 INCHES