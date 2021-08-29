Government Affairs Hospitality Industry News Other Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News USA News

Monster Hurricane Ida on Track for New Orleans Region

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Destructive landfall by Hurricane Ida is imminent today for South Louisiana, near New Orleans in the United States.
A monster storm, possibly the strongest for 150 years may develop into a category 5 storm, and to be caught into this storm is not unsurvivable.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. Hurricane Ida is short of a Hurricane 5 Storm excpected to hit the South East Louisiane Coast and Kentucky, USA around 2pm local time. The worst impact is expected to be about 50 miles from New Orleans.
  2. This may be the storngest storm recorded in the United States for more than 150 years
  3. People who did not evacuate should be aware of ocean title surges of 15ft, tornados in addition to 150+ mph hurricane winds

At 5 am local time, the storm was still getting stronger.

All national guard units are on the alert to assist after the storm passes.
Hospitals are already often running at capacity due to an enormous COVID-19 increase.

Currently, the wind speed is 150 mph, just 7 miles short of a category 5 storm.

Spokespersons of the hotel industry in New Orleans said hotels are prepared to keep guests safe.

Many hotels are sold out in Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana by guests from Southern Louisiana trying to escape hurricane Ida.

The storm is expected to pass directly over some chemical factories. This never happened before and is worrisome according to experts.

This information is as of 6 am local time:

Hurricane Ida Tropical Cyclone Update
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL092021
600 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

...NOAA PLANE FINDS IDA STRONGER...
...EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IDA EXPECTED TO MAKE 
LANDFALL IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA LATER TODAY...

Reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum 
sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph (240 km/h) with 
higher gusts.  The latest minimum central pressure estimated from 
reconnaissance aircraft data is 935 mb (27.61 in). 

An elevated NOAA C-MAN station at Pilot's Station East near 
Southwest Pass, Louisiana, recently reported a sustained wind of 82 
mph (131 km/h) and a gust to 107 mph (172 km/h).  Another NOAA 
elevated C-MAN station at Southwest Pass recently reported a 
sustained wind of 77 mph (124 km/h) and a wind gust of 93 mph (150 
km/h). 


SUMMARY OF 600 AM CDT...1100 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...28.3N 89.4W
ABOUT 75 MI...120 KM SSE OF GRAND ISLE LOUISIANA
ABOUT 60 MI...95 KM SSW OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...150 MPH...240 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 315 DEGREES AT 15 MPH...24 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...935 MB...27.61 INCHES
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

MENU