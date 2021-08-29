A new Tourism Hero Emerges from Albania

Klodiana Gorcia is a professor for Sustainable Tourism Management, Entrepreneurial Marketing, and Tourism Marketing at the University of Tirana. She was confirmed into the Hall of International Tourism Heroes by the World Tourism Network today. The Hall of International Tourism Heroes is open by nomination only to recognize those that have shown extraordinary leadership, innovation, and actions. Tourism Heroes go the extra step.

Prof. Goricia was nominated to the Hall of Tourism Heroes by Blendi Klosi, Minister of Tourism and Environment for Albania.

The minister stated:

1. She has been, for decades, a crucial person dedicated to the promotion of Western Balkan Countries and especially Albania as a unique destination in Europe and further;

2. She has worked a lot in creating the best politics and strategies for achieving sustainability. tourism in region

3. Due to her capabilities and efficient effort has created a strong partnership between Higher Education Institutes and public institutions (Ministry of Tourism and Environment), in common projects and initiatives;

4. Due to her initiative and wide international network in the Balkan Region, but not only, in 2017 (30th year of sustainable tourism), together with InSET (www.inset.al) where she is CEO and Executive Director and under the direction of UNWTO, and also Ministry of Tourism in Albania, she well organized the first International Conference on “Building public-private partnership for Sustainable Development through Tourism”.

The most important stakeholders were presenting critical and crucial moments for sustainable tourism in Albania.

From 2011 to 2016 she has been Vice Dean in Faculty of Economy, University of Tirana; member of Scientific Council 2008-2012, and after 2016 member of Council of Professors; National Expert in Higher Education Quality Assurance Albanian Agency since 2008; is involved in international initiatives, forums and projects, not only expert but serving as Guest speaker, creating networks for Balkan and European Sustainable Tourism, monitoring, creating and managing round tables and forums; member in editorial board/research committee/keynote speaker in international journals and conferences, and international experiences in training and teaching since 1997 in universities abroad.

Author and coauthor in different scientific 13 books, 3 monographs (as follows) published from Springer and IEDC, Slovenia; Springer, Germany, and Switzerland; publishing article in international scientific conferences and journals. Research activities abroad in international universities in countries like UK, USA, Belgium, Portugal, Norway, Slovenia, Italy, France, Israel, Portugal, Croatia, Austria, Serbia, Bosnia and Hercegovina, Montenegro, Turkey, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Rumania, etc.

“Community based tourism – A Model that brings economic sustainability” “A model for Information Society Management through ICT Market Development Strategies – application in Albania and other developing countries” “Cultural Sustainable Tourism”.

Juergen Steinmetz, chairman of the World Tourism Network says: “We welcome Professor Gorcia to be accepted into the International Hall of Tourism Heroes. Her profile, her references, and her knowledge are impressive. We’re proud to have her also as a member of the World Tourism Network. The world needs leaders like Professor Gorcia.”

For more information on the Tourism Hero program visit www.heroes.travel