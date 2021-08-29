The best COVID Vaccine in the World is available free to US and International Tourists in Hawaii

Hawaii like many US States cannot convince all its residents to get vaccinated againsty COVID-19. Now they quietly offer vaccine to visitors, and there is a darker reason.

Hawaii Tax payers invite wealthy international visitors to get the COVID-19 vaccine complimentary.

Hawaii Governor Ige has been urging visitors to stay home. Why did he not mention vaccine tourism visitors?

Just a few months ago Hawaii recorded 20-30 new infections. Now with tourists flooding the state close to 1000 new cases of COVID-19 infections, record death, makes tourism spooky.

Shopping malls, hotels, restaurants are crowded. Attractions charge triple entry fees in some cases and are busy. There is no space to lay down a towel on Waikiki beach., but a new lockdown is becoming more and more a reality.

Governor Ige recently asked visitors to reconsider travel to the Aloha State.

At the same time, Drug Stores in Hawaii run ads in local media and on websites for people to get vaccinated. Giving free vaccines away is big business for them and drug stores get paid. To get people to get free vaccines, many stores give away discounted shopping vouchers to get arms into their stores. In Hawaii this includes visitors.

There is plenty of vaccines available in the United States. States relying on the travel and tourism industry such as Hawaii are getting creative to look better in vaccine statistics. It appears this may be the reason the State of Hawaii is giving shots away to tourists.

With numerous international nonstop flights from Asia to Hawaii reinstated, Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines, and ANA is taking tourists to the white sandy beaches of the Aloha State.

Traveling to Hawaii for the Japanese is not without sacrifice. Regardless of the international point of origin, all travelers entering Japan remain subject to a 14-day self-quarantine upon arrival and are prohibited from using public transportation to include domestic flights, taxis, and rail. Anyone returning home from Hawaii will have to remain in quarantine in Japan. Why are some Japanese still travel to Hawaii’s beaches?

Vaccination numbers in many countries including East Asia are low. Pfizer and Moderna is the most effective and under-demand COVID-19 vaccine. Both vaccines are not freely available in some countries. Citizens in other countries are often desperate ready to invest their life savings to get the vaccine.

A Longs Drugs Minute Clinic nurse in Waikiki, who didn’t want to be named told eTurboNews:

“We get many tourists at Longs Drugs asking us to get vaccinated.”

Where are your vaccine tourists from?

“Mostly Japanese, but also Korean, and even European visitors asking to get vaccinated. We have Japanese-speaking staff to assist. We also get domestic visitors requesting to get vaccinated of course.”

Are you allowed to give the vaccine to anyone who is asking for it?

“Yes, we don’t discriminate. We ask for an ethnic background for statistical purposes only, but we don’t ask for citizenship, residence status, etc.”

How much would Longs Drugs charge for the vaccine giving to foreign visitors or out of state tourists?

“We don’t charge for it. We actually add a shopping discount or incentive to anyone getting vaccinated.”

Who is paying for the vaccine?

“The State of Hawaii is paying us for the vaccine.”

What type of Vaccine are you administering to visitors?

“We provide the best vaccine available in the world: The COVID Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine.”

How would the State know how many non – residents are getting the vaccine?

“The State is not asking where our clients are coming from. We record an ID number, like a passport, driver’s license number. With this, we bill the State.”

Wouldn’t this taint the vaccination number reports the State of Hawaii is submitting to CDC?

“I assume the State would not know who of those vaccinated are residents and who are visitors. All we ask the patient is to get a second shot 3-4 weeks later. I guess this is good business for hotels and resorts, restaurants, and our economy.”

Based on this, a 71% first shot vaccination in Hawaii, and a higher than 51% fully vaccinated rate in the State is most likely wrong.

Internationally alone more than 1000 visitors arrive in Hawaii on non-stop flights every day. Many more international visitors arrive on connecting flights through the US mainland.

Domestically Hawaii had more than 20,000 daily arrivals every single day ever since the vaccine is freely available without an appointment.

This opens up many questions?

In having wrong vaccination numbers published, are the people in Hawaii more vulnerable than they should expect to be? Would this explain why Hawaii’s infection and death rates are recording new records almost every day? Why would Hawaii Tax payers provide for the vaccine? Tourists are not homeless or poor. If a resort or airline wants to help pay for it – fine. With a record number of homeless and so many people living on the edge in Hawaii, the State needs revenue to take care of such giant social issues. Many countries in the world have record COVID outbreak and deaths. They are in urgent need of the vaccine. Their citizens cannot afford a Hawaii vacation. Instead of giving the vaccine away to wealthy tourists, why would Hawaii not generate revenue from the vaccine and send it to countries in need. There is nothing wrong with vaccine tourism. San Marino, Israel and several other countries have a booming vaccine tourism industry. The issue is tainting statistics and putting residents in danger providing incorrect facts is not only wrong, but perhaps criminal.

What Hawaii is doing in big numbers and with a degree of secrecy, such activities are officially promoted and publicized in Guam by the Guam Tourism Board.