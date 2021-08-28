Don’t break the law when you travel to Thailand: You could end up dead

There is a public outcry in Thaialnd for reform to forbid torture and the disappearance of suspects. Two draft legislations have been brought up over the past years and are currently pending addition to Parliament’s agenda. The Prime Minister has initiated changes to the police organization by revising the Police Act.

Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana indicated Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has acknowledged public concern over the case of the former Nakhon Sawan Police Station Director and pointed out he has already initiated changes to the police organization by revising the Police Act.

Police kneeling on suspect’s neck caused death.

The Prime Minister has confirmed that his government will continue to push police reforms and draft legislation against the torture and disappearing of suspects, following a heightened public outcry in light of the Police Colonel Thitisan Uttanapol case.

Four Thai police officers, including Colonel Thitisan Uttanapol, are currently under investigation by the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok after a video surfaced of the officers accidentally murdering a drug suspect in a botched attempt to extort him out of 2 million baht, roughly US$60,000.

According to Kittiwittayanan and Deputy National Thai Police Spokesperson Colonel Kissana Phathanacharoen, the officers were questioning the 24-year-old suspect and a woman with him about potential drug offenses and possession of over 100,000 methamphetamine tablets when the pair agreed to pay 1 million baht in extortion fees in order to be released.

The conflict which took place in Nakhon Sawan, a province just north of Bangkok, escalated when Col. Thitisan Uttanapol put a plastic bag over the suspect’s head in order to intimidate him into doubling the money to 2 million baht, accidentally killing him in the process – all shown in the video. After kneeling on the suspect’s neck, police tried to revive the victim with CPR to no avail. Thai officers have since identified the victim as Jeerapong Thanapat.

Colonel Thitisan Uttanapol, one of the officers involved in the incident, is very well-known in the area, nicknamed “Jo Ferrari” because of his collection of expensive sports cars. His collection is rumored to include a Lamborghini limited-edition Aventador LP 720-4 50th Anniversary Special, one of only 100 of which were produced in the entire world.

The PM says the justice system must be strong, as a pillar of national administration, while giving an assurance that police officers who violate the law will face punishment.

The premier has ordered the Royal Thai Police to expedite seven key reforms, including its hierarchy, investigative and law enforcement systems, transparency in auditing and police welfare.

On the two draft legislations brought up in the present case, the PM said they have been consistently pushed forward over the past years and are currently pending addition to Parliament’s agenda. Speaker of the House Chuan Leekpai stated on August 26 that the two matters had been placed on the agenda for deliberation.

Core to the drafts are punitive measures for the torture and disappearing of suspects, preventative and reparation measures for victims and prosecution processes for offenders.

The second of the two drafts is the National Police Act, which is pending its second reading. Government Whip Chairman Wirat Rattanaset, who heads the draft’s review committee, explained today that every article of the draft has prompted revision, slowing the process. Nonetheless, he said if the body expedites its review, it could complete the task in less than a year.