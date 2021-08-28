Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Hospitality Industry News Hotels & Resorts International Visitor News Luxury Travel Other rebuilding travel Resort ratings Responsible Tourism News Thailand travel news Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News

Flights from Bangkok to Samui, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Sukhothai and Lampang resume

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Bangkok Airways announces the resumption of its five routes starting from September 1 onwards.

  • Bangkok Airways restarts BKK-USM, BKK-CNX, BKK-HKT, BKK-THS and BKK-LPT flights.
  • Bangkok Airways continues to support Thailand’s re-opening projects.
  • All passengers are required to strictly follow guidelines issued by each provincial office and/or destination.

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited announces the resumption of its five routes which are Bangkok – Samui, Bangkok – Chiang Mai, Bangkok – Phuket, Bangkok – Sukhothai and Bangkok – Lampang, starting from 1 September 2021 onwards. 

Flight schedules for the resumed routes will be as follows: 

  1. Bangkok – Samui (v.v.) 3 flights daily 
  2. Bangkok – Chiang Mai (v.v.) 5 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) 
  3. Bangkok – Phuket (v.v.) 5 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) 
  4. Bangkok – Lampang (v.v.) 4 flights per week (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday), *starting from 9 September 2021 onwards
  5. Bangkok – Sukhothai (v.v.) 3 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday), *starting from 16 September 2021 onwards 

In addition to that, the airline continues to support Thailand’s re-opening projects which are Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus by offering the following services:

  1. Bangkok – Samui (v.v.) (sealed-route flights) which accommodate transit/transfer international passengers, connecting from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Koh Samui (2 flights per day)  
  2. Samui – Singapore (v.v.), available 3 flights per week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday) 
  3. Samui – Phuket (v.v.) available 5 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) 

All Bangkok Airways passengers are required to strictly follow guidelines issued by each provincial office and/or destination. Passengers can check announcements, orders, and travel procedures, for each destination prior to travel from the related authorities such as:

  • The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)  
  • Airports of Thailand
  • Department of Airports
