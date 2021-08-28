Flights from Bangkok to Samui, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Sukhothai and Lampang resume

- Bangkok Airways restarts BKK-USM, BKK-CNX, BKK-HKT, BKK-THS and BKK-LPT flights.
- Bangkok Airways continues to support Thailand’s re-opening projects.
- All passengers are required to strictly follow guidelines issued by each provincial office and/or destination.
Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited announces the resumption of its five routes which are Bangkok – Samui, Bangkok – Chiang Mai, Bangkok – Phuket, Bangkok – Sukhothai and Bangkok – Lampang, starting from 1 September 2021 onwards.
Flight schedules for the resumed routes will be as follows:
- Bangkok – Samui (v.v.) 3 flights daily
- Bangkok – Chiang Mai (v.v.) 5 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday)
- Bangkok – Phuket (v.v.) 5 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday)
- Bangkok – Lampang (v.v.) 4 flights per week (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday), *starting from 9 September 2021 onwards
- Bangkok – Sukhothai (v.v.) 3 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday), *starting from 16 September 2021 onwards
In addition to that, the airline continues to support Thailand’s re-opening projects which are Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus by offering the following services:
- Bangkok – Samui (v.v.) (sealed-route flights) which accommodate transit/transfer international passengers, connecting from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Koh Samui (2 flights per day)
- Samui – Singapore (v.v.), available 3 flights per week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday)
- Samui – Phuket (v.v.) available 5 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday)
All Bangkok Airways passengers are required to strictly follow guidelines issued by each provincial office and/or destination. Passengers can check announcements, orders, and travel procedures, for each destination prior to travel from the related authorities such as:
- The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)
- Airports of Thailand
- Department of Airports
