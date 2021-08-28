Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Cultural Travel News Hospitality Industry News Hotels & Resorts International Visitor News Other rebuilding travel Resort ratings Responsible Tourism News Russia travel news Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News

Russia wants its own Las Vegas in Sochi

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Sochi Casino and Resort building in the Krasnaya Polyana gambling zone, Sochi, Russia
Written by Harry Johnson

Russia’s Krasnaya Polyana gambling zone will be adjusted to rival the biggest international entertainment centers.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Russian Krasnaya Polyana resort to adapt to Las Vegas business model by 2026.
  • Developers plan to restructure the resort to focus its main profits on entertainment services rather than gambling.
  • Krasnaya Polyana gambling zone is currently represented by three gambling establishments.

Krasnaya Polyana is a popular skiing and snowboarding center in southern Russian city of Sochi with the reputation of being the most “respectable” in Russia. It is also famous for its gambling zone that was created in August 2016. 

Krasnaya Polyana gambling zone is currently represented by three gambling establishments: Sochi Casino, Bonus slot machine hall, and Boomerang Casino. The gambling zone also includes a theater, the Bonus Hotel, several restaurants, and the Wow Arena sports and entertainment area.

Currently, the infrastructure of the Krasnaya Polyana resort is being redeveloped and expanded to adapt it to a Las Vegas business model by 2026.

“Strategic plans are covering the modernization of facilities at the resort. Over the next five years, we will expand and adapt the infrastructure of the Krasnaya Polyana gambling zone to the business model of entertainment in Las Vegas,” Dmitry Anfinogenov, the head of the project development, said.

The developers plan to start by expanding the existing Boomerang Casino, setting up a new slot machine hall and organizing free admission to the Brunello premium restaurant. The grand opening of a new restaurant at the Rosa Khutor resort is also on the agenda for 2021-22.

Also, renovation work on the Bonus Hotel is currently underway, with additional rooms to be added in the coming months. The Wow Arena sports and entertainment area is also to be renovated in the fall, while a new theater has already been opened on the second floor of the Sochi Casino.

Developers plan to restructure the resort to focus its main profits on entertainment services rather than gambling. However, they state that the gambling zone will be adjusted to rival the biggest international entertainment centers.

Since opening in 2016, the Krasnaya Polyana gambling zone in Sochi has been visited by over 2 million people from 155 countries. In 2018, Casino Sochi won the Moscow life & business award as Russia’s best luxury entertainment project.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

MENU