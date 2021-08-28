Russia wants its own Las Vegas in Sochi

Russian Krasnaya Polyana resort to adapt to Las Vegas business model by 2026.

Developers plan to restructure the resort to focus its main profits on entertainment services rather than gambling.

Krasnaya Polyana gambling zone is currently represented by three gambling establishments.

Krasnaya Polyana is a popular skiing and snowboarding center in southern Russian city of Sochi with the reputation of being the most “respectable” in Russia. It is also famous for its gambling zone that was created in August 2016.

The gambling zone also includes a theater, the Bonus Hotel, several restaurants, and the Wow Arena sports and entertainment area.

Currently, the infrastructure of the Krasnaya Polyana resort is being redeveloped and expanded to adapt it to a Las Vegas business model by 2026.

“Strategic plans are covering the modernization of facilities at the resort. Over the next five years, we will expand and adapt the infrastructure of the Krasnaya Polyana gambling zone to the business model of entertainment in Las Vegas,” Dmitry Anfinogenov, the head of the project development, said.

The developers plan to start by expanding the existing Boomerang Casino, setting up a new slot machine hall and organizing free admission to the Brunello premium restaurant. The grand opening of a new restaurant at the Rosa Khutor resort is also on the agenda for 2021-22.

Also, renovation work on the Bonus Hotel is currently underway, with additional rooms to be added in the coming months. The Wow Arena sports and entertainment area is also to be renovated in the fall, while a new theater has already been opened on the second floor of the Sochi Casino.

Developers plan to restructure the resort to focus its main profits on entertainment services rather than gambling. However, they state that the gambling zone will be adjusted to rival the biggest international entertainment centers.

Since opening in 2016, the Krasnaya Polyana gambling zone in Sochi has been visited by over 2 million people from 155 countries. In 2018, Casino Sochi won the Moscow life & business award as Russia’s best luxury entertainment project.