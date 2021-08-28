Selo Group partners with acclaimed Chef Meyrick to develop culinary experiences

The chef will develop new culinary experiences for Selo’s real estate projects. Meyrick has become a household name in Indonesia with seven successful restaurants under his belt. Selong Selo Resort & Residences, which opened on the scenic coast of South Lombok in Indonesia in 2016, will be the first to see Meyrick’s culinary creations.

Meyrick will bring his wealth of expertise to develop new culinary experiences and oversee the food and beverage programming for Selo’s real estate projects, including its award-winning flagship property Selong Selo Resort & Residences in Lombok, Indonesia.

“Will is very familiar with the Indonesian market and has been a successful businessman there for more than 25 years as the owner of several restaurants in Bali, so he is the perfect candidate to lead the culinary efforts for our projects,” said Andrew Corkery, Selo Group’s CEO. “We know our guests will enjoy his creativity, extensive knowledge and clear passion for travel and connection through food.”

A pioneer of the food realm, Meyrick has built a reputation on pushing boundaries. His career led him from London to Sydney and eventually to Southeast Asia, where he is now settled. After working at two leading restaurants in Sydney, Meyrick ventured to Indonesia, Thailand and Hong Kong for new opportunities and fell in love with the small island of Bali, where he established his eatery empire, Sarong Group.

He has become a household name in Indonesia with seven successful restaurants under his belt, including the award-winning Sarong, Mama San, Hujan Locale in Ubud, Billy Ho Izakaya Japanese in Canggu, and Monsoon in Central, Hong Kong. In addition to his portfolio of restaurants and cookbooks, Meyrick can be seen in ongoing roles on national and international TV programs such as Indonesia’s Top Chef franchise and Back to the Streets on Asian Food Channel, as well as his own YouTube and Discovery Channel series.

Selong Selo Resort & Residences, which opened on the scenic coast of South Lombok in Indonesia in 2016, will be the first to see Meyrick’s culinary creations. The property is a 25-minute drive from the Lombok International Airport and offers more than 50 luxury villas with one to seven bedrooms, a full-service spa, club house, Aura Bar & Lounge, a kids’ club, and beach club access. Adjacent to the resort are 20 exclusive luxury surf villas available for sale in studio, one or two-bedroom options with a private plunge pool.

For more information on Selo Group and its projects, please visit www.selogroup.co

About Selo Group

Selo Group has a proven track record of building quality, award-winning luxury resorts and villas on time and on budget, to the highest international standards. The business model is built around acquisition, development, and operation. The company’s experienced international team oversees design, property sales and marketing, construction, and hotel and resort operations. Selo Group provides a diverse suite of development, construction, operations, and management services, overseeing projects from beginning to end with a strong commitment to sustainability. Through vertical integration, the group captures efficiencies in the design, sales and construction verticals that dovetail into operating resorts. Selo’s green technology and design demonstrate a commitment to sustainability principles in its construction methods, internal operations, and engagement with local communities and the natural environment.