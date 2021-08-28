Breaking Travel News Government Affairs Health News India Travel News International Visitor News Other People making news Responsible Tourism News Safety Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News

With over 40,000 new COVID cases in 2 days India asks two states to enact curfews

31 mins ago
28 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
With over 40,000 new COVID cases in 2 days India asks two states to enact curfews
With over 40,000 new COVID cases in 2 days India asks two states to enact curfews
Written by Harry Johnson

Indian government asked the states of Kerala and Maharashtra to consider night curfews as new COVID cases spike.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • India reported more than 40,000 new COVID-19 infections for two days in a row on Friday.
  • New coronavirus infections have risen sharply in India in the last three days.
  • Kerala has accounted for nearly 60% of the new cases in the past week, followed by 16% in Maharashtra.

India’s central government has urged the states of Kerala and Maharashtra to enact night curfews in areas with spiking coronavirus infection numbers as India recorded over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases for two days in a row today.

Coronavirus cases dwindled to a 5-month low of 25,166 in the middle of August but have risen sharply in the last three days, mainly in Kerala that recently held a major festival during which families typically come together.

India reported 44,658 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, taking the total to 32.6 million, the most in the world after the United States. Deaths rose by 496 to 436,861.

Kerala, on India’s southern tip, has accounted for nearly 60 percent of the new cases in the past week and more than half of the total active cases, followed by 16 percent in the western state of Maharashtra.

“More efforts would be required to arrest the increase in infections,” the federal home ministry said in a statement on Thursday evening after its secretary held a meeting with the two states, during which Kerala and Maharashtra were asked to “explore the possibility of placing night curfew in areas of high positivity”.

The minister also assured additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccines will be sent to the two states.

India has so far administered more than 611 million vaccine doses, giving at least one dose to more than half of its 944 million adults and the required two doses to about 15 percent.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

MENU