TLEE Spas unveils latest project: Willowbrook Spa at The Lake House on Canandaigua

When The Lake House opened last summer, during the COVID-19 pandemic, a return to regional travel and slower tourism generated major buzz for the property, where indoor and outdoor spaces flow naturally into each other and create a beautiful backdrop for lifelong memories. Recently featured in Travel + Leisure’s It List 2021, a selection of the best new hotels in the world, The Lake House also earned recognition in Condé Nast Traveler’s Hot List 2021 as among the best new hotels in the world, the best new sustainable hotels in the world, the best new hotels in the United States and Canada, and the best new nature hotels around the world. Channeling the charming natural surroundings, Willowbrook Spa complements the hotel’s elegant, easeful vibe with direct access to a lush garden and tranquil lakefront, and treatments tailored to guests’ wellness goals.

“Willowbrook Spa harkens back to an analogue existence of celebrating human connection, a slower pace of life, and outdoor experiences,” says Lee. “We are leveraging the local community’s down-to-earth philosophy and connection to the natural world through the spa’s design esthetic, pure effective products, and results-driven services.”

A blend of influences – including wine country lifestyle and culinary arts – Willowbrook Spa is a natural springboard to wellness in many forms, from mindful movement amidst serene surroundings to outdoor treatments and weekend retreats. As the Finger Lakes region is also known as the foremost wine region on the East Coast of the United States, TLEE Spas looked to an area it knows well, California wine country, and incorporated elements that helped define that unique lifestyle into the new spa experience. The Sun Room is a lounge environment that features an abundance of natural light, fresh airflow, and inspiring views toward the Spa Garden, which includes three private lakeview sauna pods with outdoor showers and resting areas that form a self-contained al fresco contrast bathing circuit for individuals, couples or small groups. Within the surrounding landscape, multiple seating options extend the lounge experience into the great outdoors, providing an inspired setting for contemplation or safe social congregation.

Inspired by the region’s rich farming heritage, which has given rise to an agricultural renaissance of world-class culinary ingredients and a resurgence in natural therapeutic remedies, Willowbrook Spa uses plant medicine to promote holistic health and includes elevated refreshment offerings to heighten the guest experience. Intentionally simple and thoughtfully curated, the spa menu offers one-of-a-kind experiences, including session-based skincare treatments and the property’s signature massage offering that pairs prescriptive techniques with herbal-infused oils and topical remedies to complement the intuitive intelligence of the therapist. Through diverse service offerings that appeal equally to novices and die-hards alike, Willowbrook Spa invites guests to elevate their wellness-enriched lifestyle by downshifting, rebooting, and recharging on the sublime shoreline of Canandaigua Lake this summer and fall.

In addition to Willowbrook Spa, TLEE Spas recently developed programming for The Seawater Spa at Gurney’s flagship Montauk Resort, slated to open late 2021 on the east end of Long Island. TLEE Spas focused on anchoring the wellness model to the property’s exclusive seawater wells and prime oceanfront location, where the natural healing properties of mineral-rich water and salt-infused air take center stage. Willowbrook Spa at The Lake House and The Seawater Spa at Gurney’s Montauk will play a key role in elevating the wellness experience at their respective lakefront and oceanfront properties, inviting guests to make connections to nature within innovative wellness environments shaped by unique site characteristics and local context.

