Russian airlines cleared to launch flights to Red Sea resorts of Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada

by Harry Johnson
Aeroflot and S7 airlines will launch flights from Moscow, Rossiya, which is already flying to Egypt, will increase the frequency of flights. Ural Airlines, Azur air, Nordwind, Ikar, Red Wings, S7, and Yamal will launch flights from the region.

  • Russian civil aviation regulator authorizes 9 airline to launch Egypt resort flights.
  • Scheduled flights to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheik to launch in a week or two.
  • Airlines will need at least a week to launch sales and form a network of flights.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency announced today that 9 Russian air carriers will be authorized to start regular scheduled flights from Russia to Egyptian Red Sea resorts of Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh.

“Airlines will be given the right to operate one flight a week on each route to Hurghada and Sharm EL Sheikh. Also on the routes Moscow – Hurghada and Moscow – Sharm El Sheikh, the number of flights increases from 5 to 15 flights per week,” Russian civil aviation regulator said.

Aeroflot and S7 airlines will launch flights from Moscow, Rossiya, which is already flying to Egypt, will increase the frequency of flights. Ural Airlines, Azur air, Nordwind, Ikar, Red Wings, S7, and Yamal will launch flights from the regions.

However, Russian airlines will need at least a week to launch new flights to Egypt. Carriers will need time to launch sales and form a network of flights.

“Russian airlines will not open new flights to Egypt in the near future, quotas were distributed only yesterday – carriers will need at least a week to start sales and form a schedule,” the agency’s official said.

Along with proposing to increase the number of regular flights to Egypt, Russian Federal Air Transport Agency also advocates the start of charter flights to the country.

“The agency is working with interested federal executive authorities to submit proposals to the operational headquarters to increase the number of regular and start charter flights to the resort cities of Egypt, both from Moscow and from other regions of the country,” the agency’s statement said.

