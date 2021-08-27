Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Czech Republic travel news Dominican Republic travel news International Visitor News Other rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Russia travel news Safety South Korea travel news Tourism News Transportation News Travel News Travel Wire News

No restrictions: Russia resumes full flights with Dominican Republic, Czech Republic and South Korea

16 mins ago
14 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
No restrictions: Russia resumes full flights with Dominican Republic, Czech Republic and South Korea
No restrictions: Russia resumes full flights with Dominican Republic, Czech Republic and South Korea
Written by Harry Johnson

Despite the cancelation of all restrictions, as of now no Russian or foreign airline has reported additional flights opened from Russia to those countries.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Dominican Republic, Czech Republic and South Korea are the first three countries, to which Russia has fully resumed flights.
  • Flights to Prague are performed by Rossiya from St. Petersburg, and Aeroflot and Czech Airlines from Moscow. 
  • Flights to the Dominican Republic were opened in August, with only Azur Air performing charter flights there.

Russian civil aviation authorities and anti-coronavirus crisis center announced that all existing restrictions on flights to the Dominican Republic, South Korea and the Czech Republic have been lifted starting Friday, August 27.

Dominican Republic, Czech Republic and South Korea are the first three countries, to which Russia has fully resumed flights since restrictions were started to be imposed amid the pandemic, with the remaining countries still covered by the mechanism of flight quota arrangement. Moreover, the center has decided to increase quotas for regular flights to Egypt starting Friday.

As of now no Russian or foreign air carrier has reported additional flights opened to those countries. Flights to Prague are performed by Rossiya from St. Petersburg, and Aeroflot and Czech Airlines from Moscow. The Czech Republic remains closed for tourists as only passengers with citizenship or residence permit, or those arriving for studies or medical treatment can enter the country.

South Korea is also fully closed for tourists. All those entering the country (only citizens or passengers holding residence permits) will be required to be quarantined for 14 days. Moreover, last April the country abandoned visa-free travel with Russia and suspended visas issuing. Only Aeroflot performs flights to the country.

Flights to the Dominican Republic were opened in August, with only Azur Air performing charter flights there. Aeroflot has also announced its interest in the destination, though the company has not yet announced the exact date of the beginning of flights.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

MENU