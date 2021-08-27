No restrictions: Russia resumes full flights with Dominican Republic, Czech Republic and South Korea

Dominican Republic, Czech Republic and South Korea are the first three countries, to which Russia has fully resumed flights.

Russian civil aviation authorities and anti-coronavirus crisis center announced that all existing restrictions on flights to the Dominican Republic, South Korea and the Czech Republic have been lifted starting Friday, August 27.

Dominican Republic, Czech Republic and South Korea are the first three countries, to which Russia has fully resumed flights since restrictions were started to be imposed amid the pandemic, with the remaining countries still covered by the mechanism of flight quota arrangement. Moreover, the center has decided to increase quotas for regular flights to Egypt starting Friday.

As of now no Russian or foreign air carrier has reported additional flights opened to those countries. Flights to Prague are performed by Rossiya from St. Petersburg, and Aeroflot and Czech Airlines from Moscow. The Czech Republic remains closed for tourists as only passengers with citizenship or residence permit, or those arriving for studies or medical treatment can enter the country.

South Korea is also fully closed for tourists. All those entering the country (only citizens or passengers holding residence permits) will be required to be quarantined for 14 days. Moreover, last April the country abandoned visa-free travel with Russia and suspended visas issuing. Only Aeroflot performs flights to the country.

Flights to the Dominican Republic were opened in August, with only Azur Air performing charter flights there. Aeroflot has also announced its interest in the destination, though the company has not yet announced the exact date of the beginning of flights.