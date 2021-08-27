Quarantine-free flights to Singapore now with Lufthansa

Daily flights as of 16 September in cooperation with Singapore Airlines.

Quarantine-free entry to Singapore only if travel begins in Germany.

Entry into Singapore from Germany for fully vaccinated travelers will be possible again as of 8 September. A previously imposed quarantine upon arrival in Singapore will no longer be required from this point on. Germany is the first country with which the mega city in Southeast Asia has signed an agreement to this effect.

The quarantine exemption applies to specific flights, known as Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights. Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines will jointly offer one of these VTL flights every day, either from Frankfurt or Munich, beginning on 16 September. Bookings are already possible. Customers will also be able to register for VTL flights on a Singapore government website beginning on 1 September.

“Singapore opening up not only enables people to visit friends and family or meet business partners again, but also sends an important signal to other countries in the region,” says Elise Becker, Head of Sales for Lufthansa in Asia-Pacific. “It is more important than ever that countries work together to find solutions to restore international air travel as well. Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines are making a significant contribution to this development.”

Since the announcement by the Singaporean government, demand for flights between Germany and Singapore has tripled.

The following criteria qualify travelers for a VTL flight to Singapore:

a full vaccination carried out in Germany or Singapore with Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna, or another WHO EUL vaccine.

stay in Germany and/or Singapore for at least 21 consecutive days prior to departure for Singapore. VTL travelers do not have to have German citizenship.

a Covid-19 PCR test with a negative result taken at most 48 hours before departure and a second PCR test upon arrival in Singapore. Until the negative result of this text is received, travelers must stay in their specified hotel or accommodation in Singapore. Depending on the duration of the trip, a maximum of two additional PCR tests may be required in Singapore.