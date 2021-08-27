Sandals: The world’s only 5-star luxury included resorts

When Sandals Resorts says it is all-inclusive, it means all-inclusive in every way imaginable and in a 5-star way. There are no hidden charges or surprises, and guest experiences are overwhelming positive and reach beyond expectations. From the minute a guest steps off a plane, everything is taken care of from airport transfers to tips – from the beginning of the vacation to the moment guests board a plane to return home.

The truth is that other so-called all-inclusives add on charges – like government taxes, airport transfers, premium liquors, upgraded activities, specialty dining, and tipping. Speaking of tipping, here’s a tip. This will never happen at Sandals, because absolutely everything is included, plus no hidden charges and no surprises, except all the surprising things they do include – like true 5-star luxury.

In the sea

Sandals is the world’s only 5-star luxury included resort where it is always all-inclusive all the time. Sandals gives guests more quality inclusions than any other resorts on the planet. For instance, Sandals includes the most extensive choices in water sports – even motorized ones – it’s all included, including instruction. Only Sandals includes daily scuba diving plus professional scuba gear, professional guides, Newton dive boats, and the Caribbean’s best dive sites.

On the land

On land, Sandals includes the most extensive sports like golf with complimentary green fees – round after round with no run-around. No other all-inclusive has Greg Norman-designed championship golf courses.

How suite it is

As far as accommodations go, there is nothing standard about Sandals suites, offering so many over-the-top suites such as Skypool Suites, Swim-Up Suites, Millionaire Suites, Rondoval Suites in the round, Over-the-Water Villas, and Over-the-Water Bungalows. And only Sandals includes personal butlers in their love nest Butler Suites.

Cheers!

All premium liquors are included all the time – no need to wait for one singular happy hour in the day. There are up to 11 bars in each resort with no tabs and no limits. At Sandals, guests may enjoy unlimited pours of Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks wines.

Bon appetit!

Specialty dining at Sandals is, well, a specialty. Sandals includes unlimited anytime 5-star global gourmet dining at up to 16 specialty restaurants per resort. Each restaurant features a world-class chef using the freshest farm-to-table ingredients.

Every Sandals all-inclusive vacation package includes:

EAT + DRINK

5-star gourmet dining at up to 16 restaurants per resort

per resort Breakfast, lunch, dinner and anytime snacks

Unlimited premium liquors

Up to 11 bars per resort

Stocked bars in every room

Unlimited Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks® wines

PLAY

PADI-Certified scuba diving (and all equipment)

(and all equipment) Snorkeling trips (and all equipment)

Hobie Cats, paddle boards, kayaks

Professional instruction for water sports

Private offshore islands at Sandals Royal Caribbean and Sandals Royal Bahamian

at Sandals Royal Caribbean and Sandals Royal Bahamian Green fees at our golf courses in select resorts

courses in select resorts Beach volleyball, basketball, pool tables

Day and night tennis

Fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment

with state-of-the-art equipment Day and night entertainment including live shows

including live shows Motorized water sports at select resorts

at select resorts Exclusive Exchange Privileges between resorts

NO WORRIES