Hyatt boosts its leisure portfolio with acquisition of Apple Leisure Group

Leading US hotel group, Hyatt, is buying resorts operator, Apple Leisure Group, for US$2.7 billion, expanding its luxury leisure offerings. The strong recovery of luxury travel alongside the geographical expansion of Hyatt’s market portfolio point to future gains for the company.

Apple Leisure Group operates 100 all-inclusive luxury resorts across various brands, including, but not limited to, Sunscape Resorts and Spas alongside Secrets Resorts and Spas. This addition will dramatically increase Hyatt’s luxury portfolio, which is already largely centered on this market.

The recovery of luxury travel looks promising. Industry analyst forecasts suggest that room nights occupied for luxury hotels (across 60 major markets) will encounter a greater year on year (YoY) increase (69.7%) in 2021 than budget (59%).

The greater recovery of the luxury segment is likely reflective of the increase in both demand and supply for luxury offerings in 2021, and is a promising sign for the expanded Hyatt portfolio. The doubling of Hyatt’s resort offering will mesh well with increased luxury leisure travel demand during the COVID-19 recovery period. With business travel demand set to remain low for the foreseeable, this acquisition will allow Hyatt to bolster its position in a market expected to recover faster.