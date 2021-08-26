September Pride celebrations reign in Malta, hidden gem of the Mediterranean

Malta is one of the world’s top LGBTQ+ travel destinations. Visitors can celebrate Malta Pride Week from September 10-19, 2021, which includes a Malta Pride March and concert on September 18, 2021. Malta plans a wide array of events to enjoy during their week-long celebration ensuring a memorable experience for all LGBTQ+ visitors.

Malta Pride Week is a great opportunity for LGBTQ+ travelers to explore the three sister islands, Malta, Gozo, and Comino while celebrating pride week in a travel destination known for its 7000 years of history, culinary delights including 5 Michelin star restaurants, great beaches and nightlife. Malta plans a wide array of events to enjoy during their week-long celebration ensuring a memorable experience for all LGBTQ+ visitors.

Luzzu, a Maltese Fishing Boat in Marsaxlokk

Malta Pride week has a week full of events in every category including fashion, art, film and music.

REFRACTION- Visual Arts Exhibition – September 10

– September 10 POP by Lollipop – September 11 & 17

– September 11 & 17 Pride Flag Symbolic Demonstration – September 12

– September 12 Pride Beach Day – September 12

– September 12 LGBTQI Art and Fashion Exhibition – September 12 – 18

– September 12 – 18 Meetups at Maori – September 12

– September 12 Community Discussion – September 14- 17

– September 14- 17 Pride Open Mic Night – September 15

– September 15 Mixology Nights – September 15

– September 15 Human rights conference – September 16

– September 16 Monthly Catch-ups at the Malta Chocolate Factory – September 16

– September 16 Film Screening – September 16

– September 16 David Bowie social evening – September 17

– September 17 Pride Social Gathering – September 17

– September 17 #YouAreIncluded Malta Pride concert – September 18

– September 18 The After Party – September 18

– September 18 Documentary screening: Pride is Protest – September 19

Vaccinated Americans Welcome in Malta – must use VeriFLY app

Travelers from the US to Malta will have the opportunity to verify their wellness and provide other documentation, as required by the Maltese Health Authorities, through the VeriFLY app which helps to streamline the COVID-19 vaccine, documentation validation, and displays results in a clear, reader-friendly manner. After creating a secure profile on their mobile device, passengers will upload vaccine information and other documentation as required directly into the VeriFLY app. The VeriFLY app will verify that the passenger’s information matches the requirements set by Malta and displays a simple pass or fail message. Following that, the passenger will be guided to fill in the Passenger Locator Form for entry into Malta. The VeriFLY app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, will enable users to activate their “Trip to Malta” pass, which encapsulates the requirements for entry into Malta, organized into a user-friendly checklist, after completing all the required credentials.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife, and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com.

