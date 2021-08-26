Air Astana receives its sixth new Airbus A321LR jet

Air Astana’s entire Airbus A321LR fleet is leased from Air Lease Corporation.

Air Astana’s sixth new Airbus A321LR arrived at Nur- Sultan International Airport directly from the Airbus plant in Hamburg, Germany today. The entire Airbus A321LR fleet is leased from Air Lease Corporation, with the first aircraft arriving in September 2019 and one more of the type is due for delivery before the end of 2021.

The Airbus A321LR is equipped with the latest generation Pratt & Whitney engines, which reduce fuel consumption by 20%, maintenance costs by 5%, carbon emissions by 20% and noise levels by 50% compared with previous generation of aircraft. The cabin is configured with 16 lie-flat seats in Business class and 150 seats in Economy class, with all seats equipped with individual screens.

The Airbus A321LR fleet operates across the airline’s international network, with destinations including Dubai, Frankfurt, London (from September 2021), Istanbul, Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt) and Podgorica (Montenegro).

The Air Astana group operates a fleet of 35 aircraft comprising 15 Airbus A320/A320neo, 12 Airbus A321/A321neo/A321LR, three Boeing 767 and five Embraer E190-E2, with the total including nine A320 and one A320 neo with LCC division, FlyArystan. The average age of Air Astana’s fleet is only three years, making it one of the youngest in the world.