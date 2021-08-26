Afghanistan News Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Government Affairs International Visitor News Other Safety Terrorism and Crime for travelers: Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News

Second explosion reported at Kabul airport after 13 people killed in first bombing

by Harry Johnson
en English
Written by Harry Johnson

Intelligence reports had surfaced earlier this week warning of “imminent” terrorist attacks on the Kabul airport by ISIS-K – an Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan. 

  • Explosions rock Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.
  • The blasts appear to be suicide bombing attacks.
  • According to Taliban, 13 people died in first explosion.

Two bombings near Kabul airport today resulted in “a number of US & civilian casualties”, the Pentagon said.

An explosion earlier today near the Abbey Gate of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, has been confirmed by the US Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby, who said that the blast resulted “in an unknown number of casualties.”

According to Taliban spokesperson, the apparent suicide bombing attack killed at least 13, including children and Taliban guards.

A second blast has been reported at the Baron Hotel area near Kabul airport following a major explosion as military evacuation continues.

Shortly before the second explosion, France’s Ambassador to Afghanistan warned civilians to “take cover” away from the gates to the Kabul airport, saying a second bombing may be imminent after confirmed reports of a major blast as military evacuation continues.

Ambassador David Martinon tweeted an “urgent” warning to “all our Afghan friends” on Thursday, warning that a “second explosion is possible.” US officials have said the first blast was likely the work of a suicide bomber outside the airport.

The scene at Hamid Karzai International Airport was already chaotic before the explosion, as thousands of Afghans, Americans and others seek safe passage out of the country before the August 31st deadline.

Intelligence reports had surfaced earlier this week warning of “imminent” terrorist attacks on the Kabul airport by ISIS-K – an Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan. 

