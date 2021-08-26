Global Tourism Resilience Centre committed to recovery of Haiti Tourism

At the meeting, some of the immediate needs of the Haitian people and more importantly creating a matrix to support the collation and distribution of these items were discussed. The taskforce outlined the next steps which includes the GTRCMC coordinating all elements of the recovery efforts. The GTRCMC will also work with tourism stakeholders globally to support Haiti.

“I am pleased that the confluence of experience and expertise of this high-level taskforce will be able to begin to put in place the systems and processes required to assist the people of Haiti to begin their path to recovery. From today’s meeting, we were able to discuss some of the immediate needs of the Haitian people and more importantly creating a matrix to support the collation and distribution of these items,” said Minister Bartlett.

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett

The taskforce outlined the next steps which includes the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre coordinating all elements of the recovery efforts; working with tourism stakeholders globally to support Haiti; the establishment of subcommittees to address different aspects of tourism recovery; provision of technical and logistical support.

“I am truly heartened about the overwhelming support being provided by members of the taskforce. We feel a kindred spirit with Haiti given our proximity. We are a part of that whole geography because what impacts them impacts us too,” added Minister Bartlett.

The taskforce also agreed that there will be coordination for communication; monitoring and evaluation; resource mobilization and management; and tourism resilience.

Hon L.K. Cassandra Francois, Minister of Tourism for Haiti, thanked all the members of the taskforce and said, “I greatly appreciate the commitment to assist Haiti and with this solidarity, the country will rapidly recover in the face of this tragedy.”

In highlighting the importance of Haiti’s tourism recovery, Executive Director of the GTRCMC said, “Covid has demonstrated the monumental contribution value of tourism to a country’s economy, consequently Haiti’s tourism recovery will be critical for Haiti’s future, and we must act quickly.”

The Taskforce, which is scheduled to meet again next week, has added Vice President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourist Association (CHTA), Nicola Madden-Grieg and global investor and entrepreneur, Morten Lund.

