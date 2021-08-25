South African Airways returns to the skies September 23

South African Airways to resume operation in September 2021.

SAA will continue to be a safe carrier and adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

SAA is restarting with a formidable business case.

The wait is finally over. In just under a month, the striking and familiar livery of South African Airways (SAA) will once again be visible in the skies as the airline resumes operations. The carrier has confirmed the first flights will commence on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, 26 August 2021. Voyager bookings and Travel Credit Voucher redemption will be available from Monday, 6 September 2021.

South African Airways Interim CEO Thomas Kgokol

Interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo says, “After months of diligent work, we are delighted that SAA is resuming service and we look forward to welcoming on board our loyal passengers and flying the South African flag. We continue to be a safe carrier and adhering to COVID-19 protocols.”

South African Airways will as an initial phase operate flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo. More destinations will be added to the route network as it ramps up operations in response to market conditions.

Kgokolo added, “there is a profound feeling of enthusiasm within Team SAA as we prepare for takeoff, with one common purpose -to rebuild and sustain a profitable airline that once again takes a leadership role among local, continental, and international airlines.”

Notes Kgokolo, “The aviation sector is currently going through a testing period, and we are aware of the tough challenges that lie ahead in the coming weeks. We thank South Africa for the support we have received in getting us to where we are today. As we are now poised for takeoff, we see this as a major milestone for SAA and the

country.”

According to the chairman of the SAA’s Board, John Lamola, since the national carrier came out of business rescue at the end of April 2021, the Department of Public Enterprises together with the Board and the Management team have been seized with planning for the relaunching of a restructured and fit for purpose

airline that South Africans can again be proud of. “The airline is restarting with a formidable business case”, says Lamola.

Cuthbert Ncube, the chairman of the African Tourism Board (ATB), said upon receiving the news, that African Tourism Board is glad to see South African Airways restarting its operation and returning to the skies. The return of such a major regional and international player as South African Airways to business is essential for the tourism industry in the southern part of Africa to restart and begin its recovery from all the damage done by the global COVID-19 pandemic.