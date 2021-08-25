Horrific shooting in Tanzania: Gunman dead

The United States Embassy in Tanzania issued a warning to American citizens in the country due to a shooting in Dar es Salaam. Shooting took place near the French Embassy which is also home to Japanese, Kenya, and Russian embassies as well as financial institutions. The shooter’s motive for the attack is not known at this time.

The United States Embassy in Tanzania has issued a warning to American citizens to keep alert when driving through various parts of the Tanzania commercial capital. The US Embassy urged its citizens to “Avoid the area and monitor local media for information.”

The unidentified attacker who was on a shooting rampage in the Tanzania commercial capital of Dar es Salaam, shot dead 2 policemen at the busiest street near the former US Embassy in Tanzania.

The shooting took place at Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road near Selander Bridge in the afternoon, East African time.

Frightened motorists and passengers abandoned their vehicles and ran for their lives, journalists at the scene said.

Police surrounded the man and gunned him down near the French Embassy which is located in the area.

The area is also the home to residents and offices of foreign missions including the Japanese, Kenyan and Russian embassies, and is in close proximity to financial institutions including Kenya’s KCB Bank and South Africa’s Stanbic Bank.

Police and security officials in Tanzania are yet to reveal the motive behind the attack at mid-day.

Road users on the usually calm Oysterbay and Upanga area were forced to abandon their cars as they ran for their lives.

Videos posted on social media showed a joint police operation round up the assailant before he is gunned down in the middle of the road outside the French Embassy gate.

Eyewitnesses who were at the scene said the cocky assailant could have killed some civilian people during the shooting.

The official security alert from the U.S. Embassy reads:

Security Alert – U. S. Embassy Dar es Salaam, August 25, 2021

Location: Area near the French Embassy on Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Event: Armed Encounter near the French Embassy.

There are reports of an ongoing armed encounter near the French Embassy on Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road.

Actions to Take:

U.S. citizens and U.S. government personnel are advised to avoid the area.