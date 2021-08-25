The ‘Rome of Britain’ may lose UNESCO World Heritage Status

Canterbury is facing the risk of being destroyed, says heritage group.

UNESCO may strip Canterbury’s World Heritage Site status.

Tourism is worth nearly $700 million a year to Canterbury economy.

SAVE Britain’s Heritage, one of the UK’s leading heritage groups, issued a report today warning that the UNESCO World Heritage city Canterbury is facing the risk of being recklessly destroyed.

A major tourism attraction just 66.5 miles (107 km) southeast of London, Canterbury is in danger of losing its beauty and history by allowing an increasing number of ugly and outsized developments within, or adjacent to, the city’s historic core, still enclosed within its circuit of medieval walls, said the heritage group in a report.

The state of Canterbury is coming close to a national emergency, it added.

The city could follow Liverpool which recently was stripped of its UNESCO World Heritage Site status, Ptolemy Dean, president of the Canterbury Society, also warned.

Latest available figured show tourism is worth nearly 700 million U.S. dollars a year to Canterbury’s economy. The city attracted around 65 million tourists a year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canterbury is famed for its stunning cathedral, ancestral home of the Church of England, founded in the year 597 AD, with the current building dating back to 1070.