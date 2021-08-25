Over 92% of Fiji’s target population received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Tourism Fiji launches new local initiative to encourage vaccination.

Fijian tourism industry has widely adopted the Care Fiji Commitment.

With over 92% of the target population receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and over 41% now fully vaccinated, Fiji is making significant progress towards its goal of reopening by December 2021, as each vaccination brings Fiji one step closer to being able to welcome international guests to the islands once again.

Fiji pushes towards tourism reopening by December 2021

“We are at crossroads of a new age of travel and tourism where resumption of international travel is pinned on a silver bullet—COVID-19 vaccine,” said Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, Hon. Faiyaz Koya. “Vaccinating our target population not only ensures we keep our communities safe, but also that we are ready to welcome the world back to our shores and get Fijians back to the jobs they love.”

As part of the preparations for re-opening Fiji, Tourism Fiji has launched a new local initiative to encourage all Fijians to get vaccinated and be ready for travel to resume when restrictions are lifted. It’s a simple message, but an important one: “It’s our best shot at travel: get vaccinated and get ready.” The campaign joins in on Tourism Australia’s message to share the same support and encouragement for vaccination across Fiji.

To ensure the utmost health and safety of both travelers and locals upon borders reopening, the Fijian tourism industry has widely adopted the Care Fiji Commitment; a WHO-approved standard of best-practice health and safety measures designed to align the industry to safe travel norms in a post-COVID world. Tourism operators are working to achieve 100% vaccination of all eligible staff and will receive the CFC 100% Vaccination Stamp once completed. To-date, there are 46 Fiji resorts that have achieved 100% vaccination of their staff.

Additionally, Tourism Fiji North America has launched an interactive marketing campaign, called “Find Your Bula” to encourage consumers to start dreaming and planning their perfect trip to Fiji. The campaign is centered around a quiz to help travelers to find their ‘Bula’ and receive travel suggestions matching their preferences. The campaign plays off of the Fijian greeting “bula” – a term with many meanings including hello, happiness, good health, and the energy of life.