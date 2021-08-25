Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News European travel news Hungary travel news International Visitor News Other rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News UK News

British Airways returns to Budapest with London Heathrow flights

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

British Airways’ return offers Budapest’s passengers connections to numerous long-haul flights via its hub as further markets re-open.   

  • British Airways restarts London-Budapest flights
  • BA offers a three times weekly service between Budapest and London.
  • British Airways to boost number of flights for upcoming winter season.

Budapest Airport has welcomed the restart of BA air services to London Heathrow. Relaunching links between the two capital cities, British Airways returns to Budapest’s UK market today.  

Initially offering a three times weekly service, the UK flag-carrier has already confirmed an increase to four times weekly by mid-September, a significant boost for the upcoming winter season. British Airways’ return also offers Budapest’s passengers connections to numerous long-haul flights via its hub as further markets re-open.   

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport said: “The UK has been Budapest’s largest country market for many years. More notably, London has been our largest city pair by a significant volume, so it’s tremendous to welcome back British Airways to our airport and yet another indication of our recovery.” 

Serving more than half-a-million passengers last month – a robust growth of 77% compared to last July – Budapest is witnessing a positive trend with the revival of numerous long-established and successful routes. 

British Airways is the flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom. It is headquartered in London, England, near its main hub at Heathrow Airport. The airline is the second largest UK based carrier, based on fleet size and passengers carried, behind easyJet.

London Heathrow is a major international airport in London, England. It is one of six international airports serving the London region. The airport facility is owned and operated by Heathrow Airport Holdings.

