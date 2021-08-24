American tourist arrested in Ukraine for wearing Russia t-shirt

US visitor detained in Odessa for for disorderly conduct.

American denies any wrongdoing after his detention in Ukraine.

US tourist disturbs public order, provokes conflict in Ukraine’s Odessa.

A man, believed to be an American tourist, has been arrested by police in southern Ukrainian city of Odessa for allegedly causing a disturbance during the local celebration of the anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the USSR.

Odessa regional police headquarters confirmed that a 26-year old foreign citizen had been arrested for “disturbing public order.”

A statement issued by local police department read, “during the unfurling of the Ukrainian flag on the Potemkin Stairs, the man behaved defiantly and provoked a conflict with people taking part in the event.”

“Unresponsive to the demands of law enforcement officers to stop his illegal activity, the man tried to escape as soon as he was taken to the police station,” it went on.

In a video of the Ukraine incident, published online, the suspect, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the word “Russia” and the country’s flag, can be heard brazenly mocking the police to “keep crying,” and continuously provoking the officers insisting that “you’re a Nazi,” and “what are you going to do – arrest me?” While no details have been formally communicated by the police, he appears to be speaking with an American accent and local media has reported that he is a US citizen.

In another clip from the scene, he audaciously denied any wrongdoing, insisting that he had “just been walking around and was detained by the police. Is this freedom in Ukraine?”

According to some reports, the man was born in Russia in 1994 and moved to the US when his family immigrated there.

The man, who has not been named, is currently being questioned and is set to be charged with petty hooliganism and willful disobedience to a lawful order or request of a police officer.