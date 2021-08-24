Munich to Toronto flights on Air Canada announced

Air Canada flies from Toronto to Munich.

Toronto-Munich route will be serviced with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Air Canada offers 3 Toronto-iunich flights per week.

Following the Government of Canada’s announcement to reopen international borders on September 7th, Air Canada is pleased today to unveil additional details of its planned Munich (MUC) – Toronto (YYZ) schedule.

The loosening of restrictions enables foreign nationals who have been fully vaccinated with the Government of Canada-accepted vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and J&J) at least 14 days prior and who meet specific entry requirements to enter Canada for non-essential travel.

“As travel restrictions ease across the globe, we are committed to rebuild our international network and continue as a global carrier connecting the world to Canada. With Europeans eager to travel again to Canada, we are ready to reunite customers with their families and friends,” said Jean-Christophe Hérault, Regional Sales Manager Germany, Switzerland, Austria & Eastern Europe at Air Canada. “Our flights from Munich to Toronto conveniently connect to our flights across Canada and the U.S. at our Toronto hub. With our industry-leading CleanCare+ bio-safety

protocols, Air Canada has your health and safety as its top priority. We know people are excited to travel, and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard,” concluded Mr. Hérault.

Air Canada is offering up to three flights per week on a 298-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner featuring a choice of three cabins of service: Air Canada Signature Class, Premium Economy and Economy class.

“We are very excited about the resumption of non-stop service from Munich to Toronto and see this as an important sign for a further recovery of the transatlantic traffic,” comments Jost Lammers, CEO Munich Airport.

Air Canada’s commercial schedule may be adjusted as required based on the COVID-19 trajectory and government restrictions. Passengers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase.