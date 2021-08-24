Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Canada Travel News European travel news German News International Visitor News Other rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News

Masks, Lederhosen, and a beer ok on new Air Canada Toronto to Munich Flights

by Harry Johnson
Munich to Toronto flights on Air Canada announced
Written by Harry Johnson

Bavarians will be allowed to board the upcoming Air Canada 77-9 Dreamliner aircraft in all 3 classes wearing Lederhosen or a Dirndl.
Lederhosen were and are traditionally made from leather material, making them easier to clean and to remove dirt and dust, after a hard day’s work. Lederhosen, therefore, were generally working-class apparel that carried specific cultural and social meanings in German-speaking cultures and countries. They are trendy in Bavaria, they raise eyebrows in the rest of Germany, but should be considered unique in Ontario or the rest of Canada.

  • Following the Government of Canada’s announcement to reopen international borders on September 7, Air Canada unveiled additional details
    of its planned Munich (MUC) – Toronto (YYZ) flight schedule.
  • The loosening of restrictions enables foreign nationals who have been fully vaccinated with the Government of Canada-accepted vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and J&J) at least 14 days prior and who meet specific entry requirements to enter Canada for non-essential travel.
  • Germany also allows fully-vaccinated Canadians or those able to show a valid negtative COVID test to enter the Germany and the Schengen area .


Wearing Lederhosen for the gentlemen and a Dirndl for the ladies when flying non-stop from the Bavarian Capital City of Munich to Toronto will be possible without raising eyebrows by Germans in other cities outside Bavaria like Frankfurt.

Many people in Ontario, Canada, love the Octoberfest and picture Germans wearing dirndls, lederhosen, and german hats, seen as traditional German Bavarian Octoberfest clothing.

Lufthansa has been connecting Germany and Canada with non-stop flights already, and the addition of Star Alliance partner Air Canada to relaunch its route from Munich non-stop to Toronto will add to this important leisure and business market.

Munich, Frankfurt, and other European airports such as Vienna, Zurich, Amsterdam, Brussels, and Paris connect to Canada with direct and one-connect flights.

Airlines and airports and the various alliances compete in this market. In addition, low-cost and charter carriers like Condor serve the German Canadian market from various airports in Germany and neighboring countries.

The key airport in Germany remains to be FRAPORT (Frankfurt), but Munich in the Southern European State of Bavaria is the second most important hub to connect Germany with the world

Almost all major airports are interconnected with the ICE Train system, allowing to connect major German cities and airports within hours and a speed exceeding 200 km/h.

“As travel restrictions ease across the globe, we are committed to rebuild our international network and continue as a global carrier connecting the world to Canada. With Europeans eager to travel again to Canada, we are ready to reunite customers with their families and friends,” said Jen-Christophe Hérault, Regional Sales Manager Germany, Switzerland, Austria & Eastern Europe at Air Canada.

Like all airlines, these days the excitement of Air Canada and Munich Airport is based on today’s situation.

Therefore, Air Canada added to its press release: “Note that Air Canada’s commercial schedule may be adjusted as required based on the COVID-19 trajectory and government restrictions. Passengers are responsible for ensuring they meet all
government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. For the most current information, please visit our Information Hub or IATA’s Timatic website. Travel Policy: Book with confidence.

Government requirements may change with little notice

