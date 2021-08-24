Maldives Rich Cultural Heritage shouts out InternationalYacht Rally Style

The aim of the International Yacht Rally organizers is to promote Maldivian culture & heritage, its rich history as well as yacht tourism and to exploit the benefits of strengthening these areas within the tourism industry of the country.

MITDC highlights this event as a tribute to one of the greatest Kings to rule the small island nation, As-Sultan al-Gaazee Muhammad Thakurufaanu al-Auzam (Bodu Thakurufaanu).

This will be an exclusive tour through the Maldivian history, highlighting memorials dedicated to Sultan Muhammed Thakurufaanu, and visiting historic sites related to his endeavor.

The launching ceremony for the Savaadheeththa Dhathuru International Yacht Rally 2022 was held today on Monday, 23rd of August 2021 at the National Museum.

Opening remarks by Managing Director Mohamed Raaidh highlighted the importance of bringing diversification to the Maldives Tourism Industry and discussed the importance of promoting Community-Based Tourism in local islands.

He also quoted President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s speech on the 100th anniversary of Muleeaage in December 2019, which called for the introduction of Heritage Tourism and its importance in the Maldives.

This notable Page 2 of 2 speech was the inspiration that steered the MITDC team to organize the Savaadheeththa Dhathuru yacht rally.

The Savaadheeththa Dhathuru Yacht Rally was officially inaugurated by the guest of honor, Mr. Salah Shihab, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Voyages Maldives and Seagull Group.

In his speech, Mr. Salah focused his attention to speak about the significance of safari tourism of an archipelago such as the Maldives and said this is the best way to explore the real Maldives.

He further expressed his appreciation for organizing an International Yacht Rally, as he believes such a rally would attract a lot of exposure to the cultural component in the country’s Tourism Industry.

The event also comprised of a speech from the Musheer of the Ministry of Heritage, Nishaan Izzudheen ge Izzathuge Veriya Mr. Abbas Ibrahim who addressed the reception about the importance of preserving the nation’s heritage, and expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in organizing such an event.

The official theme song of the rally was also released at this event by the Managing Director of MMPRC, Mr. Thoyyib Mohamed. In his speech he assured MITDC utmost cooperation from MMPRC towards this rally, further highlighting the importance of initiating such an event.

The ceremony was attended by Economic Minister Uz. Fayyaz Ismail, Defence Minister Uz. Mariya Didi, parliament members, government officials, and respective leaders of some of the top organizations of the country.

With the Official Launch, participation in the Savaadheeththa Dhathuru yacht rally is now open for sailors from all across the globe to partake in the first-ever yacht rally across the Maldives islands. The official website of the yacht rally is www.maldivesyachtrally.com

The Maldives Integrated Tourism Development Corporation (MITDC) is a 100% Maldivian Government SOE mandated to support and to foster the development and growth of the mid-market segment of the Tourism Industry. Its primary goal is to bring economic growth to the nation by expanding the possible avenues of the tourism sector through the systematic and planned development of integrated tourism in this industry. MTDC is a member of the World Tourism Network.