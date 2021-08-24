The latest Tourism Hero makes Senegal Proud

Mr. Deme Mouhamed Faouzou is the advisor of the Ministry of Tourism and Air Transport in Senegal ,and now the latest Tourism Hero by the World Tourism Network.

He said: I understand the importance and the burden of this privilege attributed to the great personalities of world tourism and I would like to assure my support by redoubling efforts in quantity and quality for the revival of African tourism post-COVID-19.

Mr. Deme Mouhamed Faouzou was nominated by Josef Kafunda in Namibia among others to become the latest Tourism Hero by the World Tourism Network.

He is the first award holder in Senegal, the 9th in Africa, and the 25th worldwide, and the 4th hero this year (2021) worldwide.

He said: I am moved, yes!

On the proposal of Mr. Joseph Kafunda from Namibia, a great actor and tourism professional kindly sponsored my profile for the selection of candidates for the rank of Tourism Heroes.

Allow me to pay him a tribute and to thank the selection committee that you lead for having studied and accepting to award me the prestigious title of Hero of Tourism.

This appointment comes only one year after the executive committee of African tourism did me the honor of raising myself to the rank of Ambassador of African tourism.

These consecrations, dare we say it, are the fruit of 30 years of experience and hard work to make our meager contribution to the development of African tourism, worldwide and in particular that of Senegal, my country which gave me everything.

The honor was given to me this week to be chosen by the 2021 Pyne Awards committee to present to the audience the winner of the best African company during the official ceremony in the presence of Ministers and Ambassadors and the Diaspora.

I understand the importance and the burden of this privilege attributed to the great personalities of world tourism and I would like to assure my support by redoubling efforts in quantity and quality for the revival of African tourism post-Covid 19

Mr. Deme Mouhamed Faouzou Tourism Hero in Dakar,Senegal

Mr. Deme Mouhamed Faouzou has been instrumental when it comes to Tourism Investment in Senegal and beyond.

He is the advisor of the Ministry of Tourism and Air Transport in Senegal.

He is known to speak without fear when it comes to tourism and how tourism should operate.

He is an expert in the tourism, hospitality, and Civil Aviation sector. His experience both in the private sector and in public administration is something that we do not find in many leaders

He is very passionate about tourism, its development and has a very strong desire to fight for underdeveloped countries to get access to investments through tourism,

He is a person who embodies the values of respect, sharing, solidarity, and the principles of ‘openness and wealth creation.

Mr. Faouzou is a member of the World Tourism Network.

Mr. Faouou said:

I am a professional actor who graduated from the tourism, hospitality, and Civil Aviation sector, with several years of experience both in the private sector and in public administration

I am passionate about tourism, I love its development and I have a very strong desire to see underdeveloped countries’ access to emergence through tourism, which embodies the values ​​of respect, sharing, solidarity, and the principles of ‘openness and wealth creation.

I am a lecturer at the University Tourism expert Technical Advisor to the Minister of Tourism and Air Transport in Senegal.

I am a travel agency director, a hotel manager, speaker, trainer, Senior Consultant, and President of the National Observatory for the Development of Tourism in Senegal

I am a member and Representative for Senegal to the Africa Association of Hospitality Professionals (AAHP), an African Tourism Committee Representative of French-speaking Africa.

I am an ambassador for the African Tourism Board.

I am also the author of several books, including Senegalese tourism journeys and adventures.

I was a candidate for Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization – UNWTO.

I received the 2017 Knight of the National Order of Merit of the Republic of Senegal.

Mr. Faouzou is in Company. Meet 16 tourism Heroes here.

WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz said:

“We are so proud to honor Deme Mouhamed to become the first Tourism Hero in West Africa. He has been working tirelessly on giving his country Senegal recognition in the travel and tourism field going through this current crisis. It takes people of his vision, energy, and influence to lead. Congratulations!”