Venice now is charging tourists an entry fee

Anticipating in influx of tourists next year, Venice will bring back turnstiles so that tourists will need to pay to enter the city. The turnstile scenario was played out in 2018 but was unsuccessful and residents were in an uproar. The new turnstiles will have optical readers in which residents, students, and workers will have a virtual key on their phones for free access.

A decision that has been left hanging in the air for some time will now be imposed to control the number of tourists that visit Venice.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro

Already next year, in 2022, the Venetian capital will put on its streets a series of turnstiles equipped with optical readers, which will be much more high-tech than the do-it-yourself gates tested in 2018, through which only those who have booked a visit to the destination or a stay in an accommodation facility can enter.

There will also be an access fee of 10 euros to be paid. Residents, commuters, and other categories will be exempt from tolls. The goal is to avoid tourist overcrowding that is even more expected post COVID.

“We will decide based on the technology, [and] we will choose where to insert them,” said the administration led by Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, adding, “In June, the demonstration of interest in selecting the best gates, there are four companies ready to present their projects.”

The first tests will start in September. They will be performed on the island of Tronchetto, the base of the head office of the local police and where the smart control room takes place.

Residents, workers and students who travel to the city every day would be able to enter thanks to a virtual key on their phones. Tourists, meanwhile, would have to book remaining spots in advance, then scan some sort of ticket to get in at one of these entry points.

