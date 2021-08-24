Lufthansa rescue mission for Afghanistan in full swing

Since one week, more than 1,500 people have been flown to Germany from Tashkent on twelve flights.

Lufthansa care team looks after the protection seekers after arrival.

More flights planned in the coming days.

For the past week, Lufthansa has been setting up an airlift to fly refugees from the Central Asian state to Germany. An Airbus 340 long-haul aircraft is used in each case. So far, the daily flights have brought to Frankfurt a total of more than 1,500 people.

Lufthansa has flown over 1,500 Afghan refugees safely to Germany

Upon arrival in Frankfurt, a Lufthansa support team assists the new arrivals with food, drinks and clothing, and provides initial medical and psychological care. For the many children now landing in Frankfurt, a play and painting corner have been set up and toys donated.

Lufthansa will continue to operate additional flights from Tashkent in the coming days in coordination with the German Foreign Office.

Lufthansa had been contracted by the German government to assist with evacuation of Afghan refugees with its chartered Airbus A340 aircraft. The German flag carrier’s aircraft aren’t flying into Afghanistan but instead collecting people removed from the country by the Bundeswehr (German armed forces) to Doha, Qatar and Tashkent, Uzbekistan.