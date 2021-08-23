Airline News Airport news Aviation News Barbados travel news Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Caribbean News Cruise Industry News Hospitality Industry News Hotels & Resorts International Visitor News Luxury Travel Other rebuilding travel Resort ratings Responsible Tourism News Safety Tourism News Travel Associations News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News

Barbados tourism rebounds with record July arrivals

17 mins ago
8 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Barbados tourism rebounds with record July arrivals
Barbados tourism rebounds with record July arrivals
Written by Harry Johnson

Barbados has, and continues to weather this COVID-19 storm, but while this period has been difficult for the industry, the BTMI is so pleased to see the recent sprouts of positive growth.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • 10,000 airline passengers arrived to Barbados.
  • Barbados tourism industry records a major tourism milestone in July.
  • Barbados tourism sees a positive turn for the industry ahead of 2021/2022 winter season.

Barbados recorded over 10,000 air passenger arrivals after months of being hard-hit by a global pandemic.  For the first time since December 2020, the local tourism industry has recorded a major tourism milestone with the latest statistics from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) suggesting a positive turn for the industry ahead of the 2021/2022 winter season.

During the period July 2021, some 10,819 visitors traveled to Barbados. This total represented a significant increase of 6,745 visitors when compared to the corresponding period of July 2020.

The United States (US) came out on top as they copped a 43.3% market share, while the United Kingdom (UK)contributed 34.4% of business with 3,722 arrivals for the reporting period.  This occurred after Barbados was added to the UK COVID-19 Green watchlist. Barbados has been fortunate to be placed on this list for the second time since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic.

For the same period, Caribbean arrival figures stood at 1,391 and 390 arrivals from Canada.  This  represented an increase in arrivals from both markets year on year.

Interim CEO of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) , Craig Hinds, described the achievement as a step in the right direction after the tireless efforts, on and off scene, to re-build the tourism product.

He stated that “Barbados has, and continues to weather this COVID-19 storm, but while this period has been difficult for the industry, the BTMI is so pleased to see the recent sprouts of positive growth. This growth is a direct result of the excellent sales and marketing efforts in our overseas markets through campaigns like our “Sweet Summer Savings” promotion, as well as maintaining strong partnerships with our airline, cruise and tourism partners.”

In July, BTMI teamed up with Sandals Resort as they brought fifteen United States radio stations from eleven cities to Barbados to give listeners a chance at winning a four-day/three-night vacation to Sandals Resort in Barbados. The radio stations broadcasted live from Sandals Royal Barbados and included tourism officials led by Sen. the Hon. Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport. The promotion, which was also supported by American Airlines, reached over 4,000,000+ listeners. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

MENU