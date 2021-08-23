Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News European travel news International Visitor News Kazakhstan travel news Other rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News UK News

Direct flights from Nur-Sultan to London Heathrow resume on Air Astana

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Flights will be operated by the latest Airbus A321LR aircraft, with the flight time being 7 hours and 15 minutes outbound to London and 6 hours and 30 minutes on the return to Nur-Sultan.

  • Air Astana resumes flights from Kazakhstan to the UK.
  • Air Astana operates Airbus A321LR on London route.
  • London route will operate with on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

Air Astana resumes direct flights from Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan to London Heathrow on 18th September 2021, initially with two frequencies per week on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

Flights will be operated by the latest Airbus A321LR aircraft, with the flight time being 7 hours and 15 minutes outbound to London and 6 hours and 30 minutes on the return to Nur-Sultan.

Passengers travelling to Kazakhstan are required to present a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to entering the country. 

Air Astana is the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, based in Almaty. It operates scheduled, domestic and international services on 64 routes from its main hub, Almaty International Airport, and from its secondary hub, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport is an international airport in the Akmola Region, Kazakhstan. It is the primary international airport serving Nur-Sultan, the capital city of Kazakhstan.

Heathrow Airport, originally called London Airport until 1966 and now known as London Heathrow, is a major international airport in London, England. It is one of six international airports serving the London region. The airport facility is owned and operated by Heathrow Airport Holdings.

