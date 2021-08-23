Emirates new healthy brother in South Africa is called Cemair

Emirates Airlines calls it a move to support the ramp-up of operations after boosting its passenger services to South Africa. Emirates has signed an interline agreement with Cemair that opens up connections to six more destinations in South Africa through the airline’s gateways of Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The partnership between Emirates and Cemair also includes a couple of leisure points exclusively served by Cemair.

This marks the first partnership between both airlines and Emirates’ fourth airline partnership in South Africa.

Since Emirates resumed flights from Dubai to Johannesburg in September, the arrangement between Emirates and Cemair includes the convenience of single ticket itineraries with onwards booking and baggage transfers from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Bloemfontein, Kimberley, Margate, Durban, Hoedspruit, Plettenberg Bay, George, and Sishen.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said: “We are proud to partner with Cemair and commence our interline agreement. The new Cemair links provide our customers with even more possibilities to travel smoothly across many of South Africa’s most popular leisure points, in addition to the added benefit of connectivity to Cemair’s exclusively served points Margate and Plettenberg Bay.

Connecting our networks solidifies our commitment to offering our customers even more travel opportunities, especially for those wanting to experience South Africa’s existing favorites, as well as travelers plotting new itineraries. We look forward to working together and strengthening our relationship.”

Miles van der Molen, Chief Executive Officer of CemAir said: “We are delighted to partner with Emirates Airline, a name synonymous with quality and elegance. Our interline agreement provides our customers with convenience and savings as they can now seamlessly connect from our flights to the vast global network of this iconic airline.”

As we continue our expansion during the post-Covid recovery period we realize that now more than ever partnerships are key to our success. Working with market leaders like Emirates Airline is a further demonstration of our commitment to our customers to provide the best service and value.”

Customers can book their travel on emirates.com, Emirates sales offices, and travel agencies.

Emirates boosted its operations to/from South Africa earlier this month and is presently operating 14 flights a week into South Africa via its gateways Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. The airline continues to safely rebuild its global network, connecting customers to and through Dubai to over 120 destinations.

The airline has been expanding its footprint across South and Southern Africa through enriching its interline and codeshare partnerships with South African Airways, Airlink, Cemair and Flysafair, driving more connectivity options that provide greater benefits for its customers, whilst supporting the recovery of the travel and tourism industry.

CemAir Ltd is a privately owned airline operating in South Africa which services popular tourist destinations and important business towns, as well as leasing aircraft to other airlines across Africa and the Middle East. The airline is based in Johannesburg

Cuthbert Ncube, Chairman of the African Tourism Board welcomes the new partnership between Dubai-based Emirates and South Africa based CemAir