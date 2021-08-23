Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Denmark travel news European travel news International Visitor News Norway travel news rebuilding travel Sweden travel news Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News

SAS List of new domestic and international destination cities

Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS) was established in 1946 through a consortium agreement between three Scandinavian airlines—Det Danske Luftfartselskab, a Danish airline; Den Norske Luftfartselskap, a Norwegian air carrier; and Svensk Interkontinental Lufttrafik AB, a Swedish airline.
Today SAS remains strong and on an expansion trend despite a challenging COVID-19 pandemic.

  1. SAS increases the flights from its main Scandinavian cities Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, and Bergen to important destinations in its network to further improve connectivity for travelers.
  2. SAS will now be serving all its domestic destinations in Norway and Sweden when the Arlanda-Sundsvall route is reopened in September.
  3. The number of flights on SAS to important destinations for airline passengers in Europe will increase. 

A rising interest in weekend trips and city breaks to European cities makes SAS resume its routes to Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, Krakow, and Prague. There is also an increasing number of flights to warmer Mediterranean destinations in southern Europe and the Canary Islands to meet the growing demand from holidaymakers. 

SAS will be flying more direct routes from the Scandinavian capitals to several US destinations from September onwards and will also be present in Asia on routes from Copenhagen to Tokyo and Shanghai. 

SAS continues to bring in new and fuel-efficient aircraft and has one of Europe’s most modern fleets. The new aircraft has 15–30% lower fuel consumption, compared with the aircraft they replace. The new state-of-the-art aircraft will give SAS customers a more pleasant, comfortable, and sustainable way of traveling. 

SAS is connecting Scandinavia with the world serving the following destinations:

StockholmCopenhagenOsloBergen
GothenburgAalborgAltaAlicante
KalmarAarhusAalborgCopenhagen
KirunaFaroe IslandsAarhusOslo
LuleåBergenBardufossStavanger
MalmöGothenburgBergenStockholm
RonnebyOsloBillundTrondheim
SkellefteåStavangerBodøÅlesund
SundsvallStockholmCopenhagen
UmeåTrondheimHarstad/NarvikKristiansand
VisbyAberdeenHaugesundAlicante
ÄngelholmAlicanteKirkenesOslo
ÖstersundAmsterdamKristiansand
AlicanteAthensLakselvStavanger
AmsterdamBarcelonaLongyearbyenAberdeen
AthensBerlinMoldeAlicante
BarcelonaBolognaStavangerBergen
BergenBostonStockholmCopenhagen
BerlinBrusselsTromsøOslo
BillundChaniaTrondheimTrondheim
BrusselsChicagoÅlesundÅlesund
CopenhagenDublinAlicante
DublinDusseldorfAmsterdamTrondheim
DusseldorfFaroAthensAlicante
EdinburghFlorenceBarcelonaBergen
FaroFrankfurtBerlinBodø
FrankfurtGazipasaBrusselsCopenhagen
GazipasaGdanskChaniaOslo
HelsinkiGenevaDublinStockholm
KrakowHamburgDusseldorfTromsø
LarnacaHelsinkiFaroÅlesund
Las PalmasKrakowFrankfurt
LisbonLarnacaGazipasa
LondonLas PalmasGdansk
MalagaLondonKyiv
MaltaLos AngelesLas Palmas
ManchesterMalagaLondon
MiamiManchesterMalaga
MilanMiamiManchester
NapelsMilanMiami
New YorkMunichMilan
NiceNapelsNew York
OsloNew YorkNice
Palma de MallorcaNicePalma de Mallorca
ParisPalma de MallorcaParis
PragueParisReykjavik
RomeReykjavikRome
SplitRomeSplit
TallinnSan Francisco

TenerifeShanghai

ThessalonikiSplit

TrondheimTenerife

VilniusTokyo


Venice

GothenburgVilnius

AlicanteWarsaw

CopenhagenWashington DC

FaroZurich

Las Palmas


Malaga
