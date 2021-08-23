Samui to Phuket now again on Bangkok Airways

Bangkok Airways announces the resumption of Samui – Phuket (v.v.) Starting from 25 August 2021 onwards, Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited will resume its direct services between Samui and Phuket Bangkok Airways is resuming this service in order to facilitate passengers as well as to support Thailand’s re-opening projects which are Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus Model.

The resumed services between Samui and Phuket will be operated by an ATR72-600 aircraft, starting with three flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday). The outbound flight PG253 departs Samui airport at 11.25hrs. and arrives at Phuket airport at 12.25hrs. The inbound flight PG254 departs Phuket airport at 13.00hrs. and arrives at Samui airport at 14.00hrs.

Passengers traveling to and from the two cities are required to present a medical certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected (done by RT-PCR technique and issued no more than 72 hours before traveling) and proof of vaccination.

Additionally, passengers are also required to strictly follow guidelines issued by Phuket provincial office and Surat Thani provincial office, more information about requirements can be checked at https://www.gophuget.com and https://healthpass.smartsamui.com

Moreover, the airline needs to extend the temporary suspension of in-flight meal service and temporary closure of its passenger lounges until further notice.