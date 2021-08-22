Breaking Travel News Government Affairs Other Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News USA News

Hurricane Henry on Collision Course with New York

10 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Hurricane Henri kept on track for New York early Sunday . Earlier downpours had already caused major flooding in the Big Apple Saturday night. Subway and road traffic came to still stand.

  • Hurricane Henri began moving over the Northeast Sunday morning,
  • Heavy rain had already hit many areas, posing flooding dange.
  • Henri’s anticipated landfall on Long Island, New York or southern New England late Sunday morning or early in the afternoon is expected extendingrisks to much of the surrounding area.

As of Sunday morning at 5.30 am EST, Henri was about 120 miles south-southeast of Montauk Point, New York, with 75 mph sustained winds, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) stated. It was moving north at about 18 mph.

A hurricane warning was in effect for much of the Long Island coast along with parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts and Block Island.

A combination of storm surge warnings and watches was in place for much of Long Island and the Massachusetts coastline.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* South shore of Long Island from Mastic Beach to Montauk Point New
York
* North shore of Long Island from Montauk Point to Flushing New York
* Flushing New York to Chatham Massachusetts
* Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, and Block Island

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* East Rockaway Inlet to Mastic New York
* North of Chatham Massachusetts to Sagamore Beach Massachusetts
* Cape Cod Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* South shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point
* North shore of Long Island from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk
Point
* New Haven Connecticut to west of Westport Massachusetts
* Block Island

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Port Jefferson Harbor to west of New Haven Connecticut
* South shore of Long Island from west of Fire Island Inlet to East
Rockaway Inlet
* Westport Massachusetts to Chatham Massachusetts, including
Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket
* Coastal New York and New Jersey west of East Rockaway Inlet to
Manasquan Inlet, including New York City

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening
inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline. For
a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather
Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at
hurricanes.gov.  This is a life-threatening situation.  Persons
located within these areas should take all necessary actions to
protect life and property from rising water and the potential for
other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other
instructions from local officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected
somewhere within the warning area.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-
threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the
coastline. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the 
National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, 
available at hurricanes.gov.

Interests elsewhere in the northeastern U.S. should monitor the
progress of Henri.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible
inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your
local National Weather Service forecast office.
