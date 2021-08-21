Former Israel PM Netanyahu has a hidden agenda in Hawaii

Israel is telling citizens not to go abroad, but former Israeli Prime Minister and current opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is currently vacationing on the Island of Lanai in Hawaii The Island of Lanai is owned by Larry Elisson, an Jewsish American Billionaire and owner of Internet Tech company Oracle. Larry Elisson is also a prosecution-witness in Benjamin Netanyahu upcoming corruption trial in Israel.

“I’m at the Four Seasons Lanai and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is staying here, along with a group of Mossad bodyguards”, was the message posted by a hotel guest today.

When a former PM is traveling, one can assume there is always a hidden agenda? With the former Israeli PM spotted on the Island of Lanai is this agenda looking for a Hawaiian rainbow, or perhaps meeting a prosecution witness who is supposed to testify for the prosecutor in an upcoming trial against the PM?

On the same day, another death, 763 additional COVID-19 infections were recorded in the US State of Hawaii. Count by island includes 469 new cases on Oahu, 123 on Maui, 126 on Hawaii island, 26 on Kauai, five on Molokai, three on Lanai, and 11 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

On August 16 the current opposition leader in Israel was spotted sitting on an airport trolley at San Francisco airport waiting for his golf bags. Apparently, he was on his long way from Tel Aviv to the Island of Lanai in Hawaii.

Staying at the Four Seasons of Lanai is not inexpensive.

The penthouse suite at the Four Seasons Hotel Lanai costs US$21,000 per night, making it the most expensive suite in Hawaii. The island is also home to two golf courses, including Manele Golf Course. In 1994, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates got married at the 17th hole of the course.

Ex-PM insists he and his family are paying for a trip to Lanai in Hawaii, the island known to be the host for many millionaires and billionaires over time.

According to the time of Israel, the transportation minister also vacationing in US despite government pleas against travel abroad.

Despite a record outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19 currently, Hawaii welcomes 20-30,000 new visitors every single day. Such visitors are arriving from US destinations and need to show a US-issued CDC certificate of vaccination, or produce a US-issued PCR test certificate.

Therefore visitors are mostly domestic tourists or returning residents.

It’s not clear how the former PM could have done this if flying to Hawaii without a stopover in San Francisco, as reported in Israeli media.

The smallest inhabited island travelers may visit in Hawaii, Lanai offers big enticements to its visitors.

For the former Prime Minister, it may actually do much more, a meeting with the owner of the island, Jewish American billionaire, and friend Larry Ellison. Ellison is also a witness in an important upcoming corruption trial against the former PM

Only nine miles from Maui yet a world away, Lanai can feel like two places. The first is found in luxurious resorts where visitors can indulge in world-class amenities and championship-level golf. The other is found bouncing along the island’s rugged back roads in a 4-wheel-drive vehicle to explore off-the-beaten-path treasures. You’re sure to find serenity, adventure, and privacy in any of the three regions of Lanai.

Ellison owns almost the entirety of Lanai. He bought nearly 98 percent of the island in 2012 for a reported US$300 million; his purchase included 87,000 (35,200 hectares) of the island’s 90,000 acres (36,400 hectares) of land.

Lanai, which is home to about 3,200 residents, is the smallest inhabited island in Hawaii and is home to serene beaches, rugged terrain, high-end resorts and Ellison’s sustainability ambitions, which he’s executing through a development company called Pulama Lanai.

The 141-square-mile (365 sq km) island, which is eight miles (13km) off the coast of Maui, has zero traffic lights and few paved roads, according to Forbes. Compared with other Hawaiian islands, Lanai is secluded – but Ellison has plans to change that. He wants to turn Lanai into a tourist destination.

Currently, the island is home to two Four Seasons Hotels and a number of small B&B type accommodation choices.

In Israel Netanyahu is on trial for charges of fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases, as well as bribery in one of them. He denies wrongdoing.

Ellison is one of several hundred prosecution witnesses in Netanyahu’s corruption trial.

His name reportedly came up in two of the cases and a report last year said he lobbied and convinced Israeli mogul Arnon Milchan to drop his lawyer so Netanyahu could hire him.