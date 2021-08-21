Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Car Rental News China Travel News Other rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News

$15.39 billion: China’s car rental market is booming

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
$15.39 billion: China's car rental market is booming
$15.39 billion: China's car rental market is booming
Written by Harry Johnson

The market will embrace high-speed development after the car rental industry reshuffled over the previous five or six years.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • High-speed growth predicted for China’s car rental market.
  • China’s car rental market to top $15.39 billion in 2020.
  • China’s car rental market is expanding steadily.

According to the latest industry report, China’s car rental market is about to enter the high-speed growth period and top 100 billion yuan (US$15.39 billion) in 2022.

The market will embrace high-speed development after the car rental industry reshuffled over the previous five or six years.

In 2021, the industry saw some car renting companies with high competitiveness including China Auto Rental and eHi taking the major share of the market.

There are 418 million Chinese people with a driving license in 2020, but the private car ownership is only 244 million in the same year. As the number of legal drivers without a private car increased sharply, a large customer base for the car rental market emerged, noted the report.

Thanks to favorable policies and growing consumption, the country’s car rental demand is expanding steadily, the report said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Read us | Listen to us | Watch us |EventsSubscribe | Social Media|

Leave a Comment

MENU