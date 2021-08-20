The Bahamas welcomes new Crystal Cruises voyages starting this fall

Kicking off the multi-season long cruises will be a 7-night voyage aptly named Bound for Paradise. The journey will launch from New York City heading for Nassau on November 6, 2021, with ports of call at San Salvador, Great Exuma, and Bimini. Next up in the New Year will be a tropical celebration beginning in 2021 from New York City and ending in 2022 in The Bahamas.

“We are thrilled for continued demand for cruising in The Bahamas and look forward to welcoming those travelers this fall,” said the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation. “Crystal Cruises has proved to be a fruitful partnership not only for The Bahamas’ cruising industry, but also for the local tourism industry as it allows passengers to get off the ship and explore the business, tour operators and activities across our Family Islands.”

The Bahamas will kick off the multi-season long additions, first with a 7-night voyage, Bound for Paradise, launching November 26, 2021, from New York City to Nassau, calling on San Salvador, Great Exuma and Bimini.

Cruisers can start off the New Year right in The Bahamas on December 29, 2021, via the Tropical New Year’s Celebration voyage, which includes a 10-night cruise from Miami, Florida to Bimini, San Salvador, Long Island and Great Exuma, with a final stop with our neighboring Caribbean brothers and sisters in Jamaica.

The Blissful Bahamian Luxury voyage will have several departures starting January 22, 2022, from Miami, including stops in Bimini, Nassau, San Salvador, Great Exuma and Long Island. The series will have two additional sailings on February 12, 2022, and March 5, 2022.

Crystal Cruises has changed the way travelers cruise in The Bahamas, allowing passengers to explore the wonders of the Family Islands beyond the beautiful waters, including wildlife, historical landmarks, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, local shopping and dining.

For more information about the upcoming Crystal Symphony launch, please visit www.crystalcruises.com

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy fly away escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and beaches. The Bahamas is known to have some of the clearest water in the world. It is so clear that NASA astronaut Scott Kelly shared dozens of photographs of the islands, while he was orbiting the earth in 2015. He tweeted that The Bahamas was “the most beautiful place from space.” Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.