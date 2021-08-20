Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Canada Travel News Government Affairs Health News Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News Mexico travel news Other rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Safety Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News USA News

US to keep land borders with Canada and Mexico closed until September 22

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
US to keep land borders with Canada and Mexico closed until September 22
US to keep land borders with Canada and Mexico closed until September 22
Written by Harry Johnson

To minimize the spread of COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through September 21.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • USA extends Mexico and Canada border closures.
  • Land borders with Mexico and Canada to remain closed till September 22
  • Biden administration is under political and business-led pressure to reopen borders.

Despite political and business-led pressure, the Biden administration has appeared to be in no hurry to soften restrictions at US land crossings with Canada and Mexico, which are shut to discretionary travel.

US government officials announced today, that despite Ottawa’s decision to open its border to vaccinated Americans, the closure of US land borders with Canada and Mexico has been extended to non-essential travel such as tourism through at least September 21.

“To minimize the spread of #COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through September 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel,” US Department of Homeland Security wrote on Twitter.

“In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues working closely with its partners across the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel.”

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on the announcement that the United States has extended border restrictions on Mexico and Canada:

“Travel restrictions are no longer protecting us from the virus – vaccines are. Every day that our land borders remain closed delays America’s economic and jobs recovery, causing greater damage to the millions of people whose livelihoods depend on travel and tourism.

“For each month the status quo continues at the Canadian border, America’s No. 1 source market of inbound arrivals, the United States loses $1.5 billion in potential travel exports, leaving countless American businesses vulnerable.

“Entry restrictions were urgently needed before effective COVID-19 vaccines were widely available, but these shutdowns carried a steep price – the loss of more than 1 million American jobs and $150 billion in export income last year alone.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Read us | Listen to us | Watch us |EventsSubscribe | Social Media|

Leave a Comment

MENU