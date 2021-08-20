Saint Lucia Tourism introduces new option to the extended stay program.

Saint Lucia is inspiring travelers to immerse themselves in local culture.

Saint Lucia’s Live it program options fit the needs of families, remote workers, millennials and just about every traveler.

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has introduced a new option to the extended stay Live it program, in response to travel trends and customer demand. Visitors can now embrace Island life in Saint Lucia with a multiple entry visa for up to one year. Through both options of the Live it program, Saint Lucia is inspiring travelers to immerse themselves in local culture, while exploring the destination’s natural beauty on an extended stay vacation or working remotely with ease.

Live It: Saint Lucia expands its extended stay program

Saint Lucia’s Live it program was introduced earlier in 2021 for visits up to six weeks. For those seeking the option to make multiple visits of any length, the second phase of the Live it program allows applicants to stay for up to a year with a multiple entry visa at the cost of USD$75.

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s Live it program options fit the needs of families, remote workers, millennials and just about every traveler. Visitors can independently plan their own extended visits, or their trip can be curated and customized with dedicated Live It specialists that create a bespoke experience to work, play, sleep and eat with the convenience of a dedicated local concierge.

While in Saint Lucia, visitors can work remotely comfortably and reliably, as free Wi-fi is offered across the island at hotels, villas, and public venues. Many hotels already offer remote work amenities and special perks that make the work and vacation balance seamless. Applicants can choose from two options for a truly authentic experience:

Tailor-Made Experience: Carefully curated by Live it Island Specialists, no two visits are alike! The immersive program provides visitors with an off the beaten path itinerary to explore Saint Lucia’s sites and attractions safely all while living like a local. Working with Live it Island Specialists including Barefoot Holidays, Serenity Vacations & Tours and St. James Travel & Tours, visitors can customize their own itinerary to fit their needs and interests.