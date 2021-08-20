New COVID-19 antibody test one need only once every 6 months changes the game

Last year, Epitome Risk’s team of doctors, scientists, researchers, and partners learned that neutralizing antibodies is what protects people from COVID. Dr. Fauci and the White House agree that knowing the number of neutralizing antibodies your body produced after the COVID vaccine is the key to understanding your protection level against COVID and all its variants. Epitome Risk’s team developed a test that you can take from home that will let you know your neutralizing antibody level in 24-48 hours.

Epitome is a U.S.-based risk management company, specializing in COVID-19 compliance and safety support. It is the leading provider of neutralizing antibody tests.

Lisa Wilson, CEO of Epitome Risk’s team, is based in Florida, USA.

Lisa Wilson was a guest on today’s Breaking News Show, produced in cooperation with the World Tourism Network.

Dr. Fauci and the White House agree that knowing the number of neutralizing antibodies a body produced after the COVID vaccine is the key to understanding an individual’s protection level against COVID and all its variants.

Epitome Risk’s team developed a test that will let a person know his or her neutralizing antibody level in 24-48 hours. The result of such a test is good for months to come after done and will give a clear indication of how much risk it is for a person to catch or spread COVID-19.

The US released a study yesterday, August 18, 2021, showing that vaccine protection, or the neutralizing antibodies your body produced after you got your vaccine, declines after a few months.

Each person’s neutralizing antibody level drops at a different rate, because everyone is different. Neutralizing antibody levels drop no matter which vaccine you received. It’s important for people to know their neutralizing antibodies.

Not all antibody tests provide you with the same information. Epitome Risk’s neutralizing antibody test is the only FDA EUA test on the market that will detail your level of protection.

“Whether you take an at-home test or another antibody test, you must make sure that your test is measuring neutralization,” said Lisa.

Epitome Risk provides risk management services, including COVID risk management to people, businesses, movie productions, sports events, and other gatherings around the world.

Epitome Risk is in the process of becoming a member of the World Tourism Network and will lead a new COVID-19 testing interest group.

