Jamaica Tourism rewards Japanese Olympic volunteer with luxury vacation

The announcement was made last evening (August 18) during a virtual ceremony jointly hosted by the Jamaica Tourist Board and the Embassy of Jamaica in Japan.

“It gives me great pleasure to invite you and a guest on an all-expense paid trip to Jamaica to experience why we are the ‘Heartbeat of the World.’ You will be treated to a Diamond Club butler service presidential suite at the Royalton in Negril, and the scenic views and excellent service of the Half Moon and Iberostar hotels in Montego Bay,” Minister Bartlett said.

“Your vacation will take you and your guest to Moon Palace in Ocho Rios, and you will feel the pulse of Kingston at the AC Marriott hotel. It doesn’t end there, because you will also enjoy a full destination experience, that will take you on a journey that showcases our gastronomical delights and wonderful culture among many, many other things,” he added.

Stojkovic gave Parchment 10,000 yen (just over US$90) to pay for transportation to the Olympics Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 3, for his semi-final race, after he accidentally took the wrong Shuttle Bus provided by the event organizers. As a result of her selfless assistance, Parchment was able to make it to the stadium in time and placed second in his semi-final and later won the gold medal in the finals.

“I just want to thank you again and to say how grateful I am for the assistance you gave me at the Olympics and how it allowed me to win the gold medal. I made a story [on social media] and shared it with my family, friends, and supporters. They all got to see the wonderful and kind heart that you have…We look forward to you visiting our beautiful island of Jamaica, so that you can come over and have a wonderful time with your family,” said Parchment.

Stojkovic expressed gratitude for the invitation and said, “I am very pleased about this… I just did what I can to help and now I am so happy for this.”

“Tijana’s decision to be selfless and assist a stranger is the epitome of what is best about humanity. Her act of kindness reverberated across the globe and reminded us that there is so much more that is right in the world today… This act of kindness represents the best of the hospitality of the Japanese people and all Jamaicans are grateful to her,” Bartlett expressed.