Buying Health Insurance Policy? Don’t forget 5 Things

What should you look for when choosing a health policy? What are the criticalpoints that a solid health insurance plan must offer? What is a customized health policy and why is it the best option?

But, how do you choose one that offers all the benefits you’re seeking and delivers on the promise. What are the things you should look for when choosing a health policy? Let’s take a look at some critical points that a solid health insurance plan must offer to stand out.

Customized Policies

One size fits all doesn’t hold much weight when it comes to a health policy as every individual has different needs and requirements. A good insurer will always take into account an individual’s needs and offer policies catering to those specific requirements. A customized policy will offer various add-ons that offer added cover such as the option to avail treatment outside India, cost incurred on the second opinion, among others. Therefore, always find out if any such benefits are being offered or not and then choose your policy accordingly.

Value-Added Services

It’s the digital age, and there’s no need to carry bulky hard copies with you all the time. Find out if your insurance provider offers value-added services in the form of an app which won’t require you to carry health policy documents around and has everything neatly tucked into one place accessible anywhere, anytime.

Claim Settlement

Any health policy is only good if the process of making claims is as smooth as silk. Always compare the claims settlement ratio across insurance providers and only shortlist the ones which have a great track record when it comes to offering a hassle-free claims settlement process. Ideally, your best bet is to find one that has an in-house team to settle claims as it’s faster and is a one-stop destination to resolve any queries or hiccups you face during the time of hospitalization or discharge.

Maternity Benefits

If you are married or plan to get married in the future, this is something that you should always check with your insurer. The birth of a child is one of the finest moments in life and having a health policy that offers maternity benefits will help you enjoy the finer moments in life by taking care of all the hospital bills leaving you free to spend more time with your family.

Hospital Network

The list of hospitals on an insurer’s network is a crucial point you should account for when buying a health policy. Check whether it has premier medical facilities on its roster and whether the nearby hospitals in your immediate vicinity are covered or not. Always opt for a health policy that covers hospitals where you are most likely to take your loved ones in case of an unfortunate hospitalization to avail cashless benefits. In case, your preferred hospitals aren’t on the network list, you will have to shell out money from your pocket and apply for reimbursement later which in itself can be a time-consuming process.

Care health insurance offers policies geared towards protecting you and your family in times of a health crisis and protects you from financial duress by providing comprehensive coverage which takes care of all hospital expenses with no caps on room rent, deductibles, or co-payments.

No matter how healthy you are today, as you grow older, chinks in the armor will eventually start appearing and a health policy is your best bet to stay protected in the later stages of life. However, to get the maximum benefits out of it, it’s best to get insured at an early stage and enjoy higher coverage at lower premiums.